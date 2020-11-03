Breaking News

Bake Off finalist Luis Troyano dies of oesophageal cancer aged 48

Luis Troyano has passed away following a battle with cancer. Picture: BBC

By Alice Dear

Luis Troyano has passed away, six years after making the final of The Great British Bake Off.

Luis Troyano, 48, has died of oesophageal cancer.

Luis took part in The Great British Bake Off in 2014 and was runner up to fellow baker Nancy Birtwhistle.

The baking star's tragic death was announced by his agent, Anne Kibel.

Luis Troyano was the runner-up on 2014's Bake Off. Picture: BBC

She said: "Sadly, my lovely client lost his brave fight against Oesophageal cancer last week.

"A fantastic man with a love of baking that saw him get to the finals of GBBO, write a wonderful book, Bake It Great and do so much more. Always in our thoughts."

Following his time on the hit baking show, Luis went on to appear on some TV shows and even released his own book, Bake it Great in 2015.

Luis' wife Louise has since paid tribute to her partner, writing on a JustGiving page to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support: "Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure x

"This page has been set up for Macmillan Cancer Support but in truth, Luis gave a big thank you to everyone involved in his care."

She went on: "In Luis' own words.. A special thank you to Macmillan Cancer Support, East Cheshire Hospice and the NHS including Salford Royal NHS Foundation Trust, The Christie NHS Foundation Trust and Stockport NHS Foundation Trust for trying to save my life and their tireless work to try and eliminate cancer.

"But more importantly a massive thank you to all the amazing professionals who really did try their absolute best for me, showed me absolute compassion and gave me more time than what was seemingly possible."