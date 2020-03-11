Matt Lucas announced as new Great British Bake Off host as he replaces Sandi Toksvig

Matt Lucas will replace Sandi as a co-host on The Great British Bake Off
Matt Lucas will replace Sandi as a co-host on The Great British Bake Off. Picture: Getty/Channel 4
Little Britain star Matt Lucas will be the new co-host of the hit baking show.

Matt Lucas will replace Sandi Toksvig on The Great British Bake Off when the show returns this summer.

Matt, 46, will star alongside Noel Fielding as the hosts of the Channel 4 baking show, while Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will remain as judges.

This news comes after Sandi announced she would be stepping down from her role on the show.

Matt Lucas said he is "chuffed" to be part of the Great British Bake Off team
Matt Lucas said he is "chuffed" to be part of the Great British Bake Off team. Picture: Getty

Matt, most famous for Little Britain, said he is "chuffed" with the new role and "can't wait to break bred with Noel, Prue and Paul".

The comedian and actor added: "And bearing in mind my love of cake, I’ve already ordered some much larger trousers in anticipation. See you in the tent!"

The Great British Bake Off will return again this summer
The Great British Bake Off will return again this summer. Picture: Channel 4

Noel is also thrilled to be working with Matt, saying on the news: "I love Matt. I love his warmth and his comedy and his big joyful smile.

"I think if we play our cards right we could become the next Chas and Morph."

Sandi Toksvig announced she was leaving the show earlier in the year
Sandi Toksvig announced she was leaving the show earlier in the year. Picture: Getty

Executive producer of GBBO, Richard McKerrow, said: "It's extremely exciting to have Matt joining the Bake Off family, he's a phenomenal talent with a huge heart and we can't wait to enjoy the mischief and mayhem he and Noel will inevitably create in the tent.

"Our new batch of bakers will be in very safe hands."

The new series of the Great British Bake Off will start filming this Spring, and be on our televisions in the summer.

