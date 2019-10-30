Great British Bake Off's Henry and Michael spark romance speculation with kissing picture

30 October 2019, 14:40

Henry and Michael has sparked romance speculation
Henry and Michael has sparked romance speculation. Picture: Instagram/Alice Fevronia
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Great British Bake Off may be finished for the year, but the behind-the-scenes dating speculation continues.

This week, David was crowned the winner of the Great British Bake Off 2019, with Steph and Alice coming in as runner-ups.

Since the show finished filming earlier in the summer, the contestants appear to have remained very close, visiting each other and enjoying days out.

READ MORE: Furious Bake Off Viewers claim final was 'rigged' as they fume about the winner

And while it was earlier speculated in the series Alice and Henry were dating, fans are now convinced the real romance is between Henry and Michael.

Alice has remained good friends with many of the GBBO stars, including David, Michael and Henry
Alice has remained good friends with many of the GBBO stars, including David, Michael and Henry. Picture: Alice Fevronia/Instagram

Henry and Michael were close friends in the tent during their time on the series, but it wasn’t until Alice posted a picture of the pair together that romance rumours began to flow.

Back in September, Alice shared a picture on her Instagram of herself with David, Michael and Henry.

While David kissed her on cheek, Henry kissed Michael on the cheek, and the picture was captioned with: “But how many couples can you see…?”

Neither Henry or Michael have confirmed the dating speculation
Neither Henry or Michael have confirmed the dating speculation. Picture: Alice Fevronia/Instagram

Following this, Alice shared a picture on her Instagram story of Michael baking, with Henry wrapping his arms around him from behind as he helped him with the cooking.

The picture appears to have confirmed for many people the pair are dating, but, of course, we do not know the truth.

Neither Henry or Michael have confirmed the dating speculation.

It was earlier speculated in the series Alice and Henry were dating
It was earlier speculated in the series Alice and Henry were dating. Picture: Alice Fevronia/Instagram

While that may be true, it hasn’t stopped fans getting very excited about the idea of the pair.

One fan commented on Twitter: “Are Michael and Henry dating?! If they are, we stan #GBBO for bringing people together.”

Another wrote: “Henry and Michael from Great British Bake Off are apparently dating and this is the best thing that's happened in 2019.”

A third commented: “So apparently on this season of GBBO, MICHAEL and HENRY are dating and oh my lorrrrrrrrd! THANK YOU! Who cares if they both got booted! This is so much wholesomeness!”

Great British Bake Off News

Alice, David and Steph are competing in the GBBO final

Who is in the Great British Bake Off final and who is favourite to win?
Bake Off viewers were left distraught over the decision

Great British Bake Off viewers threaten to boycott baking show as Henry leaves the tent
Here's what to expect from Week Seven of Bake Off

Great British Bake Off: What can viewers expect from ‘Festival Week’ and who left the tent last week?
The bake off star lives on through Henry

Great British Bake Off fans have spotted Henry's adorable tribute to eliminated contestants Helena and Michelle
Viewers brand GBBO a "fix" after shock double dumping.

Bake Off fans brand show a 'fix' as Helena and Michelle are sent home in savage double dumping

Trending on Heart

Carlotta Edwards is returning for another series of Dancing on Ice.

Dancing on Ice: Professional skater Carlotta Edwards' husband, career and age revealed
Check out the best Christmas Market's in the UK

The best Christmas markets to visit in the UK from Christkindelmarkt in Leeds to London's Winter Wonderland
Vanessa Bauer will be teamed up with a celebrity partner in the upcoming series.

Dancing on Ice: Professional skater Vanessa Bauer's boyfriend, age and career revealed
Mark Labbett

The Chase star Mark Labbett shows off dramatic weight loss following marriage fallout

Celebrities

Marnie Simpson has given birth to her first child

Marnie Simpson gives birth to 'beautiful' baby boy with boyfriend Casey Johnson

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon is on holiday in the Maldives with her sons

Stacey Solomon praised for showing off post-baby body while on holiday with sons

Celebrities