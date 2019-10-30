Great British Bake Off's Henry and Michael spark romance speculation with kissing picture

Henry and Michael has sparked romance speculation. Picture: Instagram/Alice Fevronia

By Alice Dear

Great British Bake Off may be finished for the year, but the behind-the-scenes dating speculation continues.

This week, David was crowned the winner of the Great British Bake Off 2019, with Steph and Alice coming in as runner-ups.

Since the show finished filming earlier in the summer, the contestants appear to have remained very close, visiting each other and enjoying days out.

And while it was earlier speculated in the series Alice and Henry were dating, fans are now convinced the real romance is between Henry and Michael.

Alice has remained good friends with many of the GBBO stars, including David, Michael and Henry. Picture: Alice Fevronia/Instagram

Henry and Michael were close friends in the tent during their time on the series, but it wasn’t until Alice posted a picture of the pair together that romance rumours began to flow.

Back in September, Alice shared a picture on her Instagram of herself with David, Michael and Henry.

While David kissed her on cheek, Henry kissed Michael on the cheek, and the picture was captioned with: “But how many couples can you see…?”

Neither Henry or Michael have confirmed the dating speculation. Picture: Alice Fevronia/Instagram

Following this, Alice shared a picture on her Instagram story of Michael baking, with Henry wrapping his arms around him from behind as he helped him with the cooking.

The picture appears to have confirmed for many people the pair are dating, but, of course, we do not know the truth.

Neither Henry or Michael have confirmed the dating speculation.

It was earlier speculated in the series Alice and Henry were dating. Picture: Alice Fevronia/Instagram

While that may be true, it hasn’t stopped fans getting very excited about the idea of the pair.

One fan commented on Twitter: “Are Michael and Henry dating?! If they are, we stan #GBBO for bringing people together.”

Another wrote: “Henry and Michael from Great British Bake Off are apparently dating and this is the best thing that's happened in 2019.”

A third commented: “So apparently on this season of GBBO, MICHAEL and HENRY are dating and oh my lorrrrrrrrd! THANK YOU! Who cares if they both got booted! This is so much wholesomeness!”