Bake Off's Paul Hollywood 'earns NINE times more than GBBO co-stars' as he rakes in £9.1 MILLION in just one year

The Great British Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood is said to have made plenty of dough in the past year. Picture: Instagram / Paul Hollywood / Channel 4

The celebrity chef's huge paycheque dwarves those of Prue Leith, Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig.

TV judge Paul Hollywood earned over nine times more than his Great British Bake Off co-stars last year as he raked in a whopping £9.1 million.

The celebrity chef, 53, who reportedly exchanged flirty messages with one of this year's GBBO contestants, enjoyed a huge salary boost during 2018, which dwarfed the earnings of his telly colleagues Prue Leith, Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig.

According to The Sun, the controversial baker's main film HJP Media LLP was recently valued at £7.3 million.

However his other company, Paul Hollywood Limited, brought in a sizeable chunk of cash across 12 months, hiking up his money pot by £1.8 million – meaning he's currently worth almost £10million.

Paul's hefty bank balance eclipses those of his Channel 4 co-stars, who are believed to bring in considerably less than the Merseyside presenter.

Comedian, artist and actor Noel, 46, allegedly earns around £813,000 a year, while writer, broadcaster and producer Sandi, 61, is believed to have made £177,000 in 2018. Prue's firm has yet to file any company accounts.

The silver-haired baker, who reportedly split from his girlfriend Summer Monteys-Fullam after she refused to sign a gagging order, is expected to have his funds slashed as his 19-year marriage comes to an end.

Ex-wife Alexandra has allegedly demanded a £5 million payout as the couple negotiate a settlement following their decree nisi, which was granted in July.

Paul Hollywood and his estranged wife Alex put an end to their 19-year marriage on grounds of adultery. Picture: Getty

As proceedings continue, Paul hit back at his more recent ex-partner Summer Monteys-Fullam, 24, with a shock statement on Instagram, claiming there were "two sides" to the break-up.

He wrote: "Morning all, thank you for your messages I’ve been receiving it means a lot. My silence on any matters is not a sign of weakness or agreement of what’s been said, merely I prefer a quiet life away from my day job! Take what’s read with a pinch of salt and read between the lines.

"I know the public can’t be duped into believing what’s out there from a person making money selling stories! and continuously courting the paps...There’s always two sides to a story you’ve only heard one.. but alas I don’t play those games... thanks again."

Reports suggest the split came after the former barmaid refused to put her name to a non-disclosure agreement that banned her from speaking about the couple's relationship to family and friends.

A source told The Mirror: "She was totally heartbroken that Paul would even ask her to sign such a thing and took it as an insult.

"It showed her how he really viewed their relationship."

Following the split, Paul reportedly told Summer: "Why don’t you f*** off back on that horse you rode in on?"

A friend of Summer's added: "Paul showed his true colours in the immediate aftermath of their break-up.

"One moment he was sending her grovelling messages seemingly trying to win her back, then the next he was swearing at her and her family."