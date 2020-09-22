Why did Sandi Toksvig leave the Great British Bake Off?

Things are looking a little different on The Great British Bake Off this year.

Firstly, the whole cast and crew had to isolate together in order for the show to go ahead.

And fans of the show will also notice, Sandi Toksvig has been replaced as host by comedian Matt Lucas.

While Noel Fielding is still fronting GBBO, alongside judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood, Sandi decided to step down last year.

But why did Sandi quit the Great British Bake Off? Here’s what we know…

Why did Sandi Toksvig leave the Great British Bake Off?

Sandi Toksvig announced she was going to leave The Great British Bake Off after three years in October 2019.

The presenter said she wanted to focus on other work commitments, writing in a Tweet: "When stepping down from a job it is quite common for people to say they are doing so in order to spend more time with their family.

"Unusually I am departing from the Great British Bake Off so I can spend more time with my other work."As my waistline will testify, Bake Off is an all-consuming show.

"Spending time with Prue, Paul and Noel has been one of the great pleasures of my life. These are friendships which I know will continue beyond the confines of television.

"Bake Off is a wonderful programme which has already proved it can happily withstand a change of hosting personnel.”

Co-host Noel paid tribute to his colleague in a post on Instagram at the time, adding: “Good double acts are a rare and magical beast! I’m gonna miss Sandi comically and personally but i also know we were lucky to have her for 3 amazing years!

“Wish you all the best in your next adventures x x love Noel x. I feel like Tom without Jerry! Mick without a Keef.”

Channel 4's director of programmes Ian Katz also said: "We are immensely grateful for Sandi's contribution to the show.

"We will miss her warmth and wit, not to mention her endless willingness to be the butt of jokes about being the least tall person in the Bake Off tent."

Prue tweeted: "I have absolutely loved working with Sandi, she's been a brilliant host and enormous fun and I am in awe of how hard she works juggling so many different projects. We shall be lifelong friends way beyond the tent."

The new Great British Bake Off line up with Matt Lucas
The new Great British Bake Off line up with Matt Lucas. Picture: Channel 4

While Paul said: "I will miss Sandi, she has done an amazing job in the tent, much loved by all who met her. I wish Sandi continued success in all that she does XX."

Sandi and Noel took over presenting duties when the programme moved to Channel 4 in 2017.

Before that, the show aired on the BBC and was fronted by Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins.

In March, Matt Lucas announced he will be stepping in, saying in a statement: "I'm chuffed to bits to be joining the most delicious show on television.

"I can't wait to break bread with Noel, Prue and Paul and meet the brilliant bakers. And bearing in mind my love of cake, I've already ordered some much larger trousers in anticipation. See you in the tent!"

