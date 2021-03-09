When was the Celebrity Great British Bake Off filmed and how many episodes are there?

9 March 2021, 19:04

Celebrity Bake Off 2021 is airing this March
Celebrity Bake Off 2021 is airing this March. Picture: Channel 4/Mark Bourdillon

How long is Celebrity Bake Off on for and when was it filmed?

It’s time for some easy watching, because Celebrity Great British Bake Off is returning to Channel 4.

The likes of James McAvoy, Anne-Marie and Jade Thirwall are all taking part in a bid to be crowned star baker.

Judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood are also on hand to set some difficult challenges and critique the bakers handiwork.

But when was Bake Off filmed? And was it during the coronavirus pandemic? Here’s what we know…

When was the Celebrity Great British Bake Off filmed?

The Great British Bake Off celebrity version 2021 was filmed during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Celebrity Bake Off line up has been revealed
The Celebrity Bake Off line up has been revealed. Picture: Channel 4/Mark Bourdillon

Channel 4 first announced the stars which would be taking part earlier in February, so it is assumed the show was shot late last year.

How many episodes of Celebrity Great British Bake Off are there?

There are 20 celebrities in the line-up this year, so the show will air for five weeks.

The celebrities are split up into groups of four for each episode, all practising strict social distancing rules while filming.

Last year Inbetweeners star James Buckley, Comedian Jenny Eclair, Queer Eye's Tan France, YouTuber Joe Sugg and Countdown star Carol Vorderman all won star baker.

The first episode of the new series sees Daisy Ridley, Tom Allen, Rob Beckett and Alexandra Burke go head to head.

Taking part in week two are Olympian Dame Kelly Holmes, actor James McAvoy, pop star Anne-Marie and comedian David Baddielt.

While Matt Lucas has returned to present the extra special show, Noel Fielding is missing from the Bake Off line up because he is currently on paternity leave.

The comedian’s partner Lliana Bird gave birth in October last year.

Announcing the happy news on Instagram alongside a photo of Halloween decorations, she said: "The Bird Fielding family of 🕷 x x (finally figured out what to do with all my old mic covers!) #halloweencrafts"

