Who has won The Great British Bake Off? Full list of winners and what happened to them after the show

The Great British Bake Off has been a staple on our TVs for ten years now, with the team back for a festive special.

The judges, hosts and tent location may have changed over the years, but one thing has stayed the same - incredible cakes and a serious amount of drama.

So, to celebrate another year of GBBO, let’s take a look back at all the winners…

The full list of Bake Off winners:

Edd Kimber - 2010

Series one winner Edd left behind his career as a debt collector and has gone on to make a career out of baking, writing three cookbooks of his own including recent release One Tin Bakes.

He also starred on the Alan Titchmarsh show, and started his own podcast titled The Boy What Bakes.

Jo Wheatley - 2011

Mum-of-three Jo was a full-time mother when she entered, but she has since released two cookbooks called A Passion For Baking and Home Baking.

She has also written a column in the Sainsbury's magazine and appeared on TV shows like The One Show and The Alan Titchmarsh Show.

John Whaite - 2012

John was studying to be a lawyer when he joined the show, and amazingly managed to earn a first class degree after filming.

John went on to study a patisserie course at Le Cordon Bleu, and opened his own cookery school in Lancashire.

He is also now a regular chef on This Morning and Lorraine.

Frances Quinn - 2013

Frances was a children's designer before she signed up to GBBO, but packed this in to do cooking full time.

She has prepared food for celebrities including Jools Holland and Clare Balding and even released her own book, Quintessential Baking, in 2016.

Nancy Birtwhistle - 2014

Grandmother Nancy also followed a career in food, and has written for several newspapers.

She also released her own book, Sizzle and Drizzle and campaigns for charity organisation Love Food Hate Waste.

Nadiya Hussain - 2015

We all know and love Nadiya Hussain, who has gone on to become a household name after series five.

She has now written several cookbooks, a biography and in 2016, Nadiya baked a cake for the Queen's 90th birthday.

A regular on our screens, the star has also hosted shows such as The Chronicles of Nadiya, Nadiya's British Food Adventure, The Big Family Cooking Showdown and recent show Nadiya Bakes.

She was awarded an MBE last December.

Candice Brown - 2016

Candice left behind her career as a PE teacher and went on to bag a baking column in a newspaper before writing her own cookbook.

She took part in the tenth series of Dancing on Ice in 2018 and has regularly appeared on daytime TV shows such as Loose Women.

Sophie Faldo - 2017

Sophie Faldo was the first winner when GBBO moved to Channel 4, but the suspense was ruined when new judge Prue Leith mistakenly revealed the result before it aired.

Sophie has since started her own business called Sophie Faldo Couture Cakes and released a cookbook called Something Sweet.

Rahul Mandal - 2018

Bake Off winner Rahul continues to work as an engineering researcher at the University of Sheffield's Nuclear Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre.

He has written baking columns for newspapers and is a regular on daytime TV.

David Atherton - 2019

David gave up his job as a health advisor before joining the show and has gone on to release a children's cookbook called My First Cookbook.

Peter Sawkins - 2020

Edinburgh student Peter Sawkins was crowned winner of the 2020 Great British Bake Off.

The 20-year-old triumphed in one of the closest finals ever, but he has now gone back to university to finish his degree.

