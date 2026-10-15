The Great British Bake Off star Nikki releases statement over sudden exit

The Great British Bake Off star Nikki left the tent after hearing her mum had fallen ill. Picture: Channel 4

By Zoe Adams

Paul Hollywood and Nigella Lawson confirmed the shock exit of baker Nikki on the show - here's the sad reason she had to leave as she makes an official statement.

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The Great British Bake Off 2026 entered the third round as the contestants faced Bread Week in front of Paul Hollywood and Nigella Lawson.

With a disastrous technical challenge for the bakers and a sad departure for eliminated hopeful Molly, even more bad news came when hopeful Nikki exited the TV show with no explanation.

When Nigella and Paul were discussing this week's signature and technical challenges, they also announced Nikki had left the show and wished her all the best.

So why did Nikki have to leave the GBBO? At the end of the episode a dedication was given to her mum Joyce, who sadly fell ill and passed away while filming was taking place.

Taking to Instagram herself, she paid an emotional tribute to her "beautiful" mum.

Nikki wrote: "This is a sad and bittersweet post to write. My beautiful Mama Joycey passed away earlier this year.

"This is the reason I had to leave the Bake Off tent — to come home and be with my beautiful mum in her final days. Mama deteriorated quite quickly over a short period of time, and none of us were prepared for how quickly things would change."

Nikki explained her mum has always been her baking inspiration, always teaching them to "experiment with flavours" and to "make sure it tastes guuuud".

She continued her post: "I am so grateful for the love and support I received from EVERYONE involved in Bake Off — my amazing 11 Bake Off family members, my own family, my partner and my daughter. Without all of them, this journey would have been so much harder.

The Great British Bake Off has returned for another great series on Channel 4. Picture: Channel 4

"I know Mum would have absolutely loved watching it all unfold. So, Mama Joycey… this one’s for you. I hope I made you proud, Mama Joycey."

Nigella, Alison Hammond and her fellow bakers all left messages of support on her heartfelt tribute.

This week saw Molly eliminated from the competition too as Tom was crowned Star Baker.

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