Why did Sandi Toksvig quit The Great British Bake Off and who will replace her?

Sandi has quit The Great British Bake Off. Picture: Channel 4

By Naomi Bartram

Who will replace Sandi Toksvig as a judge on the Great British Bake Off?

Great British Bake Off fans are gutted after it was revealed Sandi Toksvig has quit after just three series.

The 61-year-old was hired along with Noel Fielding in 2017 to replace Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins when the show moved from BBC One to Channel 4.

But now Sandi has said she will be stepping down, adding it has been a “pleasure” to work alongside co-stars Noel, Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

But why did she quit and who is in line to replace her?

Why did Sandi Toksvig quit The Great British Bake Off?

While Sandi will still appear on the next edition of The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer in the Spring, this will be her last show.

Explaining she will be working on other projects, the comedian said in a statement: "When stepping down from a job it is quite common for people to say they are doing so in order to spend more time with their family.

"Unusually I am departing from 'The Great British Bake Off' so I can spend more time with my other work.

"As my waistline will testify, 'Bake Off' is an all-consuming show."

Sandi and Noel have presented GBBO since 2017. Picture: Channel 4

She added: "Spending time with Prue, Paul and Noel has been one of the great pleasures of my life.

"These are friendships which I know will continue beyond the confines of television.

"'Bake Off' is a wonderful programme which has already proved it can happily withstand a change of hosting personnel.

"The reason for that, of course, is that the true stars of the show are the bakers themselves. I wish everyone well."

Who will replace Sandi Toksvig of The Great British Bake Off?

Channel 4 are now on the hunt for a replacement for Sandi, with producers saying: "Candidates must have experience of mopping up spills and the occasional tear, making tea and keeping the amateur bakers to time."

There's no word on who will replace Sandi. Picture: Channel 4

So far, we don’t know who is in the running, but before Sandi joining in 2017 - there were plenty of rumours as to who Channel 4 was eyeing up.

The likes of Nigella Lawson, James Martin. Davinia McCall, Nadiya Hussain, Dermot O’Leary and Jo Brand have all been suggested.

Will Noel Fielding still present Great British Bake Off?

Noel, 46, is yet to speak out on Sandi’s resignation, but as far as we know, he will keep his role in the next GBBO series alongside Paul and Prue.