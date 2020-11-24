Who will win the Great British Bake Off final 2020?

The three Bake Off finalists are battling it out tonight. Picture: Channel 4

Who will win the Bake Off this year? And who is in the final? Here's what we know...

It’s been a long nine weeks for the Great British Bake Off contestants, and now only three are left to battle it out in the final.

Peter Sawkins, Dave Friday and Laura Adlington have kneaded, deep fried and decorated their way to the last episodes which will see one crowned the ultimate star baker.

But who is the favourite to win this year? Here’s what the bookies are saying…

Who will win the Great British Bake Off 2020?

Peter - 2/5

Peter is the favourite to win Bake Off. Picture: Channel 4/ Love Productions

According to The Sun, 20-year-old Peter is the favourite to win this year's Bake Off.

As the youngest contestant, Peter impressed judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith early on and was the first to win star baker.

He also bagged star baker in the semi-final with an impressive patisserie tower. But will he go the whole way?

Dave - 9/4

Peter has tough competition in Dave, who also impressed the judges in the semi-finals.

He didn’t have the easiest start to the competition, after Sura accidentally sent his technical challenge bakes crashing to the ground in the first episode.

But Dave has been very consistent the whole way through, and has also won star baker in biscuit week.

Laura - 8/1

Laura's odds to win are the lowest. Picture: Channel 4/Love Productions

She might be the underdog, but Laura is another incredible baker and has shown off her creativity the whole way through the competition.

Laura has previously been criticised for her ‘messy’ bakes but always delivers on delicious flavours.

Paul Hollywood also defended Laura after she was trolled on social media when Hermine left during the semi finals.

The GBBO judge, 54, posted a lengthy statement on Instagram, writing: “I’ve heard of some sad people trolling Laura, it’s disgusting behaviour.

"Those of you who may not be aware how Bake Off works or new to the series may have missed what we have ALWAYS done on Bake Off judging.

"Each week stands on its own!! It never matters what any baker has done in previous weeks. Even if you win 4/5 star bakers and then have a bad week you will be at risk of going sadly. It’s the rule that has been in place for 11 years!!

"Also I ONLY give out handshakes in signature not in Showstopper or technical, there was on exception 3 years ago… STOP trolling any of the bakers!!”

He added: "Remember Prue and I can actually smell and eat the bakes… Bring on the final X".

