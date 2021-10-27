Happy Valley announces season three with return of Sarah Lancashire and James Norton

27 October 2021, 10:52

Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Happy Valley season 2: the BBC drama will officially be returning for a third and final series.

In news that's singlehandedly made our week, Happy Valley is officially returning for another season.

The beloved BBC crime drama, which first aired in 2014, stars Sarah Lancashire as a strong-willed and talented Police Officer, Catherine, who goes on a mission to find criminal Tommy Lee Royce (James Norton), the man responsible for her daughter's rape and ultimately suicide.

It has been confirmed that both Sarah and James will return for the new season, along with Siobhan Finneran, who plays Catherine's sister, Clare.

Sarah Lancashire and James Norton will both return for the new series
Sarah Lancashire and James Norton will both return for the new series. Picture: BBC

A synopsis reads: "When Catherine discovers the remains of a gangland murder victim in a drained reservoir it sparks a chain of events that unwittingly leads her straight back to Tommy Lee Royce.

"Her grandson Ryan is now sixteen and still living with Catherine, but he has ideas of his own about what kind of relationship he wants to have with the man Catherine refuses to acknowledge as his father.

"Still battling the seemingly never-ending problem of drugs in the valley and those who supply them, Catherine is on the cusp of retirement."

Filming on the series will begin in 2022, and its creator Sally Wainwright as written all six episodes.

Happy Valley season 3 will be its final series
Happy Valley season 3 will be its final series. Picture: BBC

She said in a statement: "I'm delighted to find myself back in the world of Catherine Cawood and her family and colleagues for the final instalment of the Happy Valley trilogy.

"It's been wonderful to see the lasting impact this series has had on audiences all over the world.

"I'm thrilled that Sarah, James and Siobhan are back on board for what I hope will be the best season yet, and thrilled once again to be working with the wonderful team at Lookout Point, the BBC and our new colleagues at AMC."

