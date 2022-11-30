Happy Valley to return for third and final series this Christmas

30 November 2022, 10:18

Happy Valley fans will be able to apply for tickets to view the series three premiere in Halifax
Happy Valley fans will be able to apply for tickets to view the series three premiere in Halifax. Picture: BBC
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Happy Valley actress Sarah Lancashire will return as Sergeant Catherine Cawood in the third and final series.

Happy Valley series three has been confirmed by the BBC, with the final six episodes hitting our screens this Christmas.

The show first aired back in 2014, followed by a second series in 2016.

Now, six years since the second series was released, fans of the show are being treated to a third instalment.

Sarah Lancashire will return as Sergeant Catherine Cawood while James Norton will reprise his role as criminal Tommy Lee Royce.

The third series was filmed over 2022, with the first episode airing in December as part of the BBC's Christmas schedule.

The description of the plot of the upcoming series of Happy Valley reads: "When Catherine discovers the remains of a gangland murder victim in a drained reservoir it sparks a chain of events that unwittingly leads her straight back to Tommy Lee Royce.

"Her grandson Ryan is now sixteen and still living with Catherine, but he has ideas of his own about what kind of relationship he wants to have with the man Catherine refuses to acknowledge as his father.

"Still battling the seemingly never-ending problem of drugs in the valley and those who supply them, Catherine is on the cusp of retirement."

Fans of the show are now being invited to watch the premiere episode of the third series in Halifax where creator Sally Wainwright and actors Sarah and James are expected to attend.

The premiere will take place on 14th December and fans can apply for tickets here.

Speaking of the premiere, Wainwright said: "It's been brilliant getting back into Catherine's world for the final series of Happy Valley.

"I'm looking forward hugely to seeing Sarah, James and Siobhan in Halifax for the launch in December."

