Harry Potter fans 'in tears' as stars return for reunion in first look trailer

7 December 2021, 07:40

The Harry Potter reunion trailer offers a first look at the reunion special.

Harry Potter fans rejoice, because the first teaser trailer for the reunion has been released.

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone hitting cinemas, the special show will premiere on New Year’s Day.

And a sneak peek at the episode confirms some huge stars are returning as they all receive a Hogwarts letter inviting them to the reunion.

The Harry Potter reunion is coming this New Year
The Harry Potter reunion is coming this New Year. Picture: HBO

The short clip sees Robbie Coltrane, Matthew Lewis and Mark Williams all get ready to travel back to Hogwarts.

Viewers also think the woman spotted reading the newspaper at the start of the teaser is Helena Bonham Carter as Bellatrix Lestrange, while others think the woman walking through the station is Emma Watson as Hermione Granger.

One thing we know for sure is that the show will feature interviews with leading stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma.

Other stars of the reunion will include Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, and Evanna Lynch, and ‘many more’.

The Twitter caption reads: "The invitation you've been waiting for has arrived. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: #ReturnToHogwarts is coming to HBO Max on New Year's Day."

Harry Potter will be back on our screens in the New Year
Harry Potter will be back on our screens in the New Year. Picture: Alamy

Unsurprisingly, Harry Potter fans were quick to comment, with one writing: “This thing makes me both so excited and so emotional as well (I am going to cry) ,one of the most awaited thing in history (at least in literary history).”

“Such a great way to start uo the year!! It's #magical I bet it'll be as interesting as we expect it to be. #potterhead,” said someone else.

A third fan wrote: “Thank you so much for this beautiful invitation! What a great emotion to be able to see this wonderful reunion! I can't wait to watch it! What a wonderful way to start the new year is going to be!”

While a fourth added: “Wow! This is so wonderful! I’m so so so excited to watch this beautiful reunion! Can’t wait! It’s going to be so awesome! Thank you for sharing this wonderful video, I love it!”

