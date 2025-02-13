Harry Potter TV series release date, cast, story and filming schedule explained

13 February 2025

Here's everything we know so far about the upcoming Harry Potter series
Here's everything we know so far about the upcoming Harry Potter series. Picture: Getty / HBO
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Here's everything we know so far about the upcoming Harry Potter series from the release date to filming schedule, cast and story.

Harry Potter fans were ecstatic when it was announced by HBO that the hit book series, created by JK Rowling, would be transformed into a new TV series, exploring all the details missed in the films.

Since the initial announcement came in 2023, the details of the return of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger, details have been slowly released as they create the cast, plan the release date and organise the scripts.

Most recently, it was revealed that the Harry Potter TV series will start filming in the summer of 2025 at Warner Bros Studios Leavesden in Hertfordshire, the same place where the eight films were made.

From the release date of the Harry Potter TV series, to the cast rumours, storylines and filming, here's everything we know so far.

Harry Potter fans were ecstatic when it was announced by HBO that the hit book series would be transformed into a new TV series
Harry Potter fans were ecstatic when it was announced by HBO that the hit book series would be transformed into a new TV series. Picture: HBO

When is the Harry Potter TV series coming out?

At the moment, the Harry Potter TV series does not have a released date, with the team behind the revival yet to begin filming.

Harry Potter TV series cast and rumours

There have been no formal announcements of the cast of the Harry Potter TV series, however, there have been rumours and speculation of who will be cast to play the likes of Voldemort, Dumbledore, Snape and Aunt Petunia.

Most recently, there are reports that John Lithgow is up for the role of Albus Dumbledore. While he may not be British, we know he's capable of a stellar British accent thanks to his role as Winston Churchill in The Crown.

There's also rumours that the role of the Hogwarts Head Master could go to Christopher Eccleston or Mark Strong.

Meanwhile, there have been reports that the role of Snape has been offered to Paapa Essiedu, best known for roles in I May Destroy You, Black Doves and Gangs of London.

As for the role of Hagrid, the most recent names being thrown around for the role include Mark Addy, Nick Frost and Brett Goldstein.

Cillian Murphy, best known for Peaky Blinders and Oppenheimer, is a name that has been thrown around for Lord Voldemort, however, recent reports suggest he could actually be in line for the role of Professor Quirrell, who mainly features in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone.

The roles of Harry, Ron and Hermione are likely to be played by three young and previously unknown actors, with the production company putting out an open casting call across the UK and Ireland.

The Harry Potter TV series will reflect the details from the books
The Harry Potter TV series will reflect the details from the books. Picture: Alamy

How will the Harry Potter TV series be different to the films?

Harry Potter fans will be delighted to know that, unlike the films, the TV series will include all the details from the books.

HBO have said that the decade-long series will be "a faithful adaptation of the iconic books" to "lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail, much loved characters and dramatic locations that Harry Potter fans have loved for over 25 years".

It has been reported that there will be seven series of the Harry Potter show, with each series bringing to life each book in order, allowing the runtime for all the details the films missed.

Have they started filming Harry Potter TV series yet?

Filming for the Harry Potter TV series is yet to begin, however, it was announced that filming will begin in the summer of 2025 at Warner Bros Studios Leavesden in Hertfordshire.

HBO shared the message on social media: "Wands at the ready. The upcoming HBO Original Series, #HarryPotter, will be filming at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden with production beginning in Summer 2025 and coming to Max."

Can you audition to be in the Harry Potter TV series?

Auditions for the roles of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley were open to the public, however, they have now closed.

According to reports, 32,000 children auditioned for the roles since they opened in September 2024, with the HBO casting team reviewing up to 1,000 tapes per day.

