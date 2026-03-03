Harry Styles confirms exciting Netflix Special to air in just days

3 March 2026, 12:02

Harry Styles has his first Netflix special confirmed
Harry Styles has his first Netflix special confirmed. Picture: Getty/Netflix

By Zoe Adams

A new single, album, tour and now his first show on Netflix, Harry Styles continues to take over 2026.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Harry Styles confirmed in early 2026 he was returning to music after a three-year break and he hasn't stopped delivering exciting news to fans since.

In February he confirmed a new single, album and then his Together, Together tour and now the former One Direction member has added his first Netflix TV show to the mix.

A one-off special, Harry, aged 32, will be streaming his Manchester performance from this weekend on the platform, giving even more followers access to his first live show in years.

Confirming the news, he simply wrote on his socials: "One Night in Manchester. March 8, 19:00 UK on Netflix."

Harry Styles will be streaming his one-off Manchester performance on Netflix
Harry Styles will be streaming his one-off Manchester performance on Netflix. Picture: Netflix/SG

Harry's return to music has been highly anticipated by fans ever since he left the scene after his Love On Tour shows.

The 'Aperture' singer revealed in February 2026, he would be going back on tour again with a whole collection of dates from London to New York. He also added he would be doing a one-night only concert in Manchester on March 6th where tickets would be just £20.

The show is to debut his new album, 'Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.' which is also his fourth solo album.

With his other tour date tickets proving quite expensive, Harry was hoping to make this special performance more accessible to all fans which is why he introduced the cheaper ticket prices, a "ticket request" system and now, his new Netflix show.

When is Harry Styles's One Night In Manchester on Netflix?

We don't have long to wait as the show will stream on Sunday 8th March. This is just two days after the gig actually happens live.

What time is Harry Styles's One Night In Manchester on Netflix?

Tune in from 7pm UK time to watch the show from your living rooms. For some they will be able to relive the moment they saw him personally while others can watch Harry perform his new album live on stage for the very first time.

How long will Harry Styles's One Night In Manchester be?

The full duration of Harry's Netflix show is scheduled to last 90minutes.

Harry Styles performed 'Aperture' for the first time at the BRIT Awards 2026
Harry Styles performed 'Aperture' for the first time at the BRIT Awards 2026. Picture: Getty

Why is Harry Styles streaming his Manchester concert?

Not only does he want to make the show more accessible, Harry will also be banning pictures and videos from taking place at the gig.

Co-op live confirmed: "We hope you will take this opportunity to enjoy the show fully and allow yourself to be fully immersed in the experience.

"The use of cameras, smart glasses, smart watches, and similar recording devices will not be permitted in the event space. Phones will be secured in a recyclable bag, kept on your person upon entry to the event, and will still be able to be used in a normal way, including all communication functions, but without the camera."

Always thinking ahead, Harry and his team will also be supplying concert-goers with disposable cameras so they can still capture pictures from the special event.

READ MORE:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Love Island All Stars couple Jessy Potts and Tommy Bradley left the villa together

Love Island All Stars couple Tommy Bradley and Jessy Potts split - here's why

Love Island

The stars are back on the pitch as Soccer Aid for UNICEF returns for its 20th anniversary match (L to R: Robbie Williams, Joe Marler and Olly Murs)

Soccer Aid 2026: Line up, date, kick off time and how to get tickets for charity match

Clarkson's Farm have introduced a new animal to their farm for 2026

Clarkson's Farm confirms new Diddly Squat member for 2026

Idris Elba’s daughter, Isan (pictured), has opened up about repeatedly rejecting invitations to appear on Love Island

Why Idris Elba’s daughter Isan turned down Love Island ‘multiple times’

Scrubs is back for season 10 with The Janitor missing from the cast

Why The Janitor will be missing from the Scrubs reboot

The Love Island All Stars cast 2026 are back in the UK after six weeks in the villa

Love Island All Stars cast return to the UK - here are all the pictures

Love Island

Trending on Heart

Kelly Osbourne has spoken out against what she called “cruel and dehumanising” online abuse.

Kelly Osbourne hits back at "cruel and dehumanising" comments after BRIT Awards appearance

Jim Carrey, now 64, has kept a relatively low profile in recent years.

Why do people think Jim Carrey isn't real after award show appearance?

Sharon and Kelly Osbourne took to the stage at the 2026 BRIT Awards tonight (February 28) to accept the Lifetime Achievement Award on behalf of Ozzy Osbourne.

Sharon and Kelly Osbourne accept BRIT Award for Ozzy before Robbie Williams tribute

Mark Ronson delivered an emotional tribute to the late Amy Winehouse as he accepted the Outstanding Achievement award at the 2026 BRIT Awards

Mark Ronson pays tribute to Amy Winehouse in BRIT Awards speech and performance: 'She changed my life'
The BRIT Awards is back for 2026 with a brand new statue design

BRIT Awards 2026 statue design holds special meaning

Music

St Paul's in spring alongside a picture of bright daffodils

What's the weather forecast for March? Met Office predicts 'above normal' temperatures

Weather

Lindsay Lohan has opened up about the darker side of growing up in the spotlight, questioning why she wasn't more protected as a child star (pictured)

Lindsay Lohan asks ‘why didn’t anyone protect me more?’ as she reflects on life as a child star
Jesy Nelson has melted fans’ hearts after sharing a touching clip of one of her twin daughters laughing

Jesy Nelson melts hearts with video of giggling daughter as she opens up about SMA struggle
Pink and husband Carey Hart are centre of split rumours after 20 years of marriage

Has Pink split with husband Carey Hart? Singer officially breaks silence

Nicole Kidman and John Travolta have been reconnected, sparking tabloid speculation about a possible romance.

Are Nicole Kidman and John Travolta dating? Everything we know so far

Lewis Capaldi

Lewis Capaldi announces BST Hyde Park shows for 2026: Tickets and dates revealed

Chad Michael Murray is back in 2024 with another Christmas movie

Chad Michael Murray facts: Actor's age, wife, children and movies

Olivia Dean has had a huge rise in fame in the past year

Olivia Dean facts: Age, family, boyfriend and how she got famous revealed

Harry Styles is heading on tour in 2026

Harry Styles Together, Together Tour dates, venues, tickets and presale revealed

Events

MAFS UK welcomed Abi and John as a new husband and wife to the experiement

Are MAFS UK's Abi and John still together?

Married at First Sight

The MAFS UK season 10 couples have wed

Which MAFS UK 2025 couples are still together?

Married at First Sight