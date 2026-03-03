Harry Styles confirms exciting Netflix Special to air in just days

Harry Styles has his first Netflix special confirmed. Picture: Getty/Netflix

By Zoe Adams

A new single, album, tour and now his first show on Netflix, Harry Styles continues to take over 2026.

Harry Styles confirmed in early 2026 he was returning to music after a three-year break and he hasn't stopped delivering exciting news to fans since.

In February he confirmed a new single, album and then his Together, Together tour and now the former One Direction member has added his first Netflix TV show to the mix.

A one-off special, Harry, aged 32, will be streaming his Manchester performance from this weekend on the platform, giving even more followers access to his first live show in years.

Confirming the news, he simply wrote on his socials: "One Night in Manchester. March 8, 19:00 UK on Netflix."

Harry Styles will be streaming his one-off Manchester performance on Netflix. Picture: Netflix/SG

Harry's return to music has been highly anticipated by fans ever since he left the scene after his Love On Tour shows.

The 'Aperture' singer revealed in February 2026, he would be going back on tour again with a whole collection of dates from London to New York. He also added he would be doing a one-night only concert in Manchester on March 6th where tickets would be just £20.

The show is to debut his new album, 'Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.' which is also his fourth solo album.

With his other tour date tickets proving quite expensive, Harry was hoping to make this special performance more accessible to all fans which is why he introduced the cheaper ticket prices, a "ticket request" system and now, his new Netflix show.

When is Harry Styles's One Night In Manchester on Netflix?

We don't have long to wait as the show will stream on Sunday 8th March. This is just two days after the gig actually happens live.

What time is Harry Styles's One Night In Manchester on Netflix?

Tune in from 7pm UK time to watch the show from your living rooms. For some they will be able to relive the moment they saw him personally while others can watch Harry perform his new album live on stage for the very first time.

How long will Harry Styles's One Night In Manchester be?

The full duration of Harry's Netflix show is scheduled to last 90minutes.

Harry Styles performed 'Aperture' for the first time at the BRIT Awards 2026. Picture: Getty

Why is Harry Styles streaming his Manchester concert?

Not only does he want to make the show more accessible, Harry will also be banning pictures and videos from taking place at the gig.

Co-op live confirmed: "We hope you will take this opportunity to enjoy the show fully and allow yourself to be fully immersed in the experience.

"The use of cameras, smart glasses, smart watches, and similar recording devices will not be permitted in the event space. Phones will be secured in a recyclable bag, kept on your person upon entry to the event, and will still be able to be used in a normal way, including all communication functions, but without the camera."

Always thinking ahead, Harry and his team will also be supplying concert-goers with disposable cameras so they can still capture pictures from the special event.

