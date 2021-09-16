Is Channel 4's Help based on a true story? And is Bright Sky Homes real?

16 September 2021, 17:08

Is Help based on a true story?
Is Help based on a true story? Picture: Channel 4

Is Help on Channel 4 a true story? Here's what we know about the drama...

Channel 4 is airing a brand new drama this week called Help.

The show tells the story of care worker Sarah and her close relationship with patient Tony during the pandemic.

Written by BAFTA award-winners writer Jack Thorne and director Marc Munden, the one off film stars the likes of Jodie Comer and Stephen Graham.

But is Help a true story? Here’s what we know…

Help is airing on Channel 4
Help is airing on Channel 4. Picture: Channel 4

Is Help based on a true story?

The story is fictional, but it is based on the real events of the coronavirus pandemic.

Writer Jack said he used inspiration from stories on the front line, explaining: “30,000 people have died unnecessarily in these care homes because of the indifference and incompetence of our government.

“Hearing the stories of those at the frontline, having people break down in tears on zoom in front of us has been incredibly moving and galling.

“Getting the story right will be incredibly important, we are aware of the pressure upon us, this has to be written and made with anger and precision. We hope we do it justice.”

Is Bright Sky Homes real?

No, Bright Sky Homes is not a real care home as the story is entirely fictional, but actress Jodie spoke to many carers from real homes during filming.

She said: "I spoke with a lot of carers and they were very honest about what it was like during those early days of the pandemic.

“There were times when I was wondering why my character wasn’t wearing a mask, but then I remembered they were told they didn’t need them at that time!"

In the drama, Sarah gets a job as a carer at Sky Bright Home where she bonds with patient Tony, who is 47-years-old and has been diagnosed with Early Onset Alzheimer’s.

This coincides with the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020, where care homes were put under extreme pressure.

The two hour long episode gives an insight into the struggles faced by care workers and patients across the country.

