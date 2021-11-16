Hercules features very rude moment we all missed as children

16 November 2021, 12:29

Fans have spotted a seemingly x-rated scene in Disney classic Hercules
Fans have spotted a seemingly x-rated scene in Disney classic Hercules. Picture: Disney

A scene from classic Disney film Hercules featured a seemingly x-rated moment - did you spot it?

If you're a fan of Hercules and don't fancy having your childhood ruined, we suggest you look away now...

It's been pointed out that there's a *very rude* moment in one of the scenes in the 1997 Disney film, which went over all our heads when we were kids.

The animated film tells the story of the legend of Hercules, a Greek god who was snatched as a baby by evil Hades.


Hercules was released in 1997
Hercules was released in 1997. Picture: Alamy

He is forced to live as half man, half god, and must perform a series of challenges to prove that he is worthy of living on Mount Olympus.

One of the characters Hercules encounters is the River Guardian, who sustains an injury to his head.

As reported by The Sun, it's been pointed out that the bump looks considerably ruder than first thought...

Some people reckon the bump on his head resembles something very rude...
Some people reckon the bump on his head resembles something very rude... Picture: Disney

Elsewhere in the film, Hercules references the Greek story of Oedipus during a conversation with Meg.

Oedipus was known for having an inappropriate relationship with his mother, Hercules appears to allude to that.

He says: "And that play, that Oedipus thing. Man! I thought I had problems."

