Hey Arnold could be back with new episodes on Netflix

The classic Nickelodeon cartoon could be making a comeback thanks to the streaming service.

Popular nineties and noughties cartoon Hey Arnold could be revived soon thanks to Netflix!

The cartoon which featured football headed school boy Arnold and his friends first aired on Nickelodeon in 1996 and its last episode aired in 2004.

via GIPHY

The millennial generation will remember well the antics that Arnold used to get up to while living with his grandma and their pet pig in a boarding house but it didn't do too well with younger audiences and the show got pulled.

According to the show's creator, Jim Lang, Nickelodeon aren't keen to revive the show.

However, he did reveal in an interview with the Tunes/Toons podcast that some streaming services are vying to bring back the cartoon for an online audience.

He said: "Netflix, Amazon, Apple were all people that they were going to go out to with the idea of trying to make a season six of Hey Arnold! We haven't heard anything yet but we've got our fingers crossed."



