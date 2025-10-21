Hocus Pocus 3: Cast, release date and plot revealed

As Bette Midler teases the upcoming script for Hocus Pocus 3, here's everything we know about the movie so far.

21 October 2025, 16:01

The Sanderson Sisters are returning to the big screen.
The Sanderson Sisters are returning to the big screen.

By Claire Blackmore

The Sanderson sisters are returning to screens – here's everything we know about the third spooky film in the Hocus Pocus series.

Hocus Pocus 3 is officially in the works, serving up another chapter of the iconic Sanderson Sisters' story as they prepare to wreak havoc in Salem once more.

The original 1993 flick achieved cult status and was followed up by a hit sequel in 2022, which saw Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy return to their wickedly scary roles to stir up trouble on Halloween night.

As the trio of child-hungry witches prepare to return for yet another spellbinding night of terror, we reveal exactly what is to come for the third movie in the spooky series.

From the cast, plot and long-awaited release date to Bette Midler's recent tease of the script, here's everything we know about Hocus Pocus 3 so far.

Live-action movie Hocus Pocus 2 was released in 2022.
Live-action movie Hocus Pocus 2 was released in 2022.

Who will star in Hocus Pocus 3?

Despite their explosive deaths at the end of the original flick, the Sanderson Sisters made a welcome return to the sequel thanks to a sprinkling of black magic.

Now, fans are hoping for a touch more as they're calling for Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy to reprise their roles as evil siblings Winnie, Sarah and Mary once again.

According to Hocus Pocus 2 star Whitney Peak, who played high-school student Becca, the wicked witches "can always come back" – even if they've been killed off multiple times before.

She said: "It would be hard to create a third movie without the Sanderson Sisters, because it's their movie. They are Hocus Pocus. It's hard to imagine what a movie would be like without them."

Bette Midler appeared to confirm her return by admitting she had read the upcoming script for Hocus Pocus 3 already.

Before this revelation, she previously said: "If there was a third one, of course I'd sign on, but I don't know how.

"I can't imagine what the story would be, but I love Winifred, Sarah, Mary, and our relationship. It's good for women.

"We stick together through hell and high water, but we do cause mayhem, and not many women cause that much mayhem!"

The only character who was killed off in the 2022 sequel was Doug Jones' character Billy Butcherson, who disappeared into the afterlife, leaving room for stars including Thora Birch, Omri Katz, Vinessa Shaw, Whitney Peak, Belissa Escobedo, Lilia Buckingham and Sam Richardson to return.

Bette Midler has seen the script for the upcoming film.
Bette Midler has seen the script for the upcoming film.

When will Hocus Pocus 3 be released in the UK?

The movie's main antagonist and most powerful witch Winifred Sanderson has spoken!

Actress Bette Midler, 79, who plays the ruthless and buck-toothed elder sister, revealed she had already seen the script for the threequel.

In October 2025, the Hollywood star told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live: "Well, you know, they sent a script, and a lot of it was brilliant, so I got very excited."

Addressing the upcoming movie's release date, she explained: "Now we’re trying to figure out what it is and where it’s going to be and how much it’s going to cost and all those logistical things."

Despite no set filming schedule, reports have claimed Hocus Pocus 3 could be hitting cinemas by Halloween 2027.

Cameras are expected to start rolling either later this year or in the early months of 2026.

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy starred in the 1993 original.
Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy starred in the 1993 original.

What is Hocus Pocus 3 about?

Hocus Pocus 3 has been confirmed by Disney and Bette Midler has seen the script, but neither she nor the studio are sharing any details with fans just yet.

While they may be remaining tight-lipped about the potential plot, one Hocus Pocus 2 star hasn't stayed so quiet.

Whitney hinted at a potential storyline for the third movie when discussing the end of the second, which saw her character Becca defeat the witches alongside pals Izzy and Cassie.

She teased: "It’s an open-ended movie. So much could happen next. Both extremes, too," she revealed to Entertainment Weekly in October 2022.

"If there is a next movie, we could be our coven, much older, but the Sanderson sisters could come back, and we’d have to kick their asses again."

