Hocus Pocus release date officially confirmed by Disney

20 May 2022, 13:32

Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

The Sanderson sisters are officially returning for a second instalment of hit Disney film Hocus Pocus.

In possibly the most exciting news of the decade so far, Hocus Pocus 2 is going to be on our screens very soon.

The 1993 film has achieved legendary status since it was released, and the world has been on the edge of their seats waiting for confirmation on the sequel's release date.

Thankfully, Disney+ has answer our prayers, revealing the the film will be landing on the streaming service on September 30, 2022.

The news was revealed at a House of Mouse presentation earlier this week, where attendees were treated to a first glimpse of the resurrection of the Sanderson sisters. The film comes 29 years after the original night of terror in Salem, and they will once again be summoned by the Black Flame Candle.

Hocus Pocus was released in 1993
Hocus Pocus was released in 1993. Picture: Alamy

Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler, and Kathy Najimy will all reprise their roles as the Sanderson sisters, and the film will be directed by Anne Fletcher (known for her work on 27 Dresses and The Proposal).

Speaking about the upcoming film, she said in a statement: "I am beyond thrilled to be involved in the sequel to a film that is as beloved as Hocus Pocus.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler, and Kathy Najimy will all reprise their roles
Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler, and Kathy Najimy will all reprise their roles. Picture: Alamy

"Fans around the world have embraced these characters and have made this film a Halloween tradition whose popularity continues to grow, and how lucky am I to be back at Disney with these three extraordinarily talented ladies in the iconic roles they created, as well as our fabulous new additions to the cast?

"Now more than ever, people need to laugh. We should be laughing every day, and there is so much fun to be had with these three unbelievable women playing delicious characters from such a beloved film."

Hocus Pocus 2 comes to Disney+ on September 30.

