Holby City's final episode leaves viewers emotional over 'beautiful' tribute to NHS

Holby City's final episode aired this week. Picture: BBC

By Alice Dear

Holby City's last ever episode aired this week.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Holby City has come to an end after 23 years.

The BBC medical soap aired the final episode ever on Tuesday night, less than a year after it was announced the show was being pulled.

While heartbroken the series is coming to an end, viewers applauded the writers, crew and actors for the final episode which paid tribute to the NHS.

In the final episode, viewers saw main character Jac Naylor pass away after suffering a stroke caused by complications from her surgery to remove a brain tumour.

Holby City's Jac Naylor suffers a stroke following her operation. Picture: BBC

In the closing scenes, we see where all of Jac's organs have gone following her death, and all the people whose lives will be changed because of her donation.

The final monologue, spoken by actress Rosie Marcel, was played over images of the Holby City cast at work.

"This is what the NHS means to us", Jac Naylor says: "Not a badge on a cabinet minister’s lapel. Not a number down the side of a bus."

It continued: "It's a nurse missing her break to sit with a lonely patient. A surgeon grinding out an 15-hour op. The sound of sirens coming to the rescue. Thursday night applause floating across the rooftops.

"It’s all of us doing the best we can in impossible circumstances. It's something to believe in. It's home."

Fans of the BBC soap were left heartbroken as the final episode aired on Tuesday night. Picture: BBC

Viewers flocked to Twitter to share their thoughts on the final, with one person commenting: "A bittersweet final episode of Holby City, it was sombre but beautifully done, a real tribute to our NHS. Sad to see it go, the past few months definitely proved it had plenty of life left in it!"

Another wrote: "What a compelling message by Jac at the end. Wow, every word says it all. Will never be another programme like Holby, superbly highlighted the issues relating to the NHS. Well done to all involved."

A third posted: "Beautiful tribute to the NHS thank you Holby City for an amazing and very emotional journey."