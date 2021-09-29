Hollington Drive cast: How old is Amelie Bea Smith and who did she play in EastEnders?

Amelie Bea Smith plays Eva in Hollington Drive. Picture: ITV/BBC/Alamy

Who plays Eva in Hollington Drive and where have you seen her before? Here's what we know...

Hollington Drive is a brand new ITV drama which is set to have us hooked.

The four-part series focuses on the lives of Theresa, (Anna Maxwell Martin) and her older sister Helen (Rachael Stirling).

While the sisters appear close, the truth about their families is soon uncovered when a child in their town goes missing.

Along with the incredible cast, Amelie Bea Smith is playing the role of Helen’s daughter Eva is Amelie Bea Smith.

Amelie Bea Smith as Eva in ITV's Hollington Drive. Picture: ITV

But who is Amelie and where have you seen her before? Here’s what you know…

How old is Amelie Bea Smith?

Amelie Bea Smith is 10-years-old and lives with her family.

Viewers might recognise her for voicing the cartoon Peppa Pig, which she took over from actress Harley Bird on Valentine’s Day this year.

Her agent Mark Jermin said at the time: "Amelie has been a huge fan of the show since she was little, so voicing the title role is like a dream come true and she's thrilled to become part of the voice cast."

Amelie played Fiona in Haunting of Bly Manor. Picture: Alamy

While Harley also wished the star luck at the time, saying: ""The people that work on Peppa Pig have become like a family to me and they've given me some unforgettable memories.

"I wish Amelie the best of luck in the role and am looking forward to starting the next chapter in my life."

It has since been reported that Amelie could make ‘£1 million in year’ after bagging the role of Peppa Pig.

The founder of Candid Publicity told Metro.co.uk in February: “With how much of a juggernaut Peppa Pig is, I can definitely see Amelie making at least a million within the next year or so. The brand shows no signs of slowing down and provided she’s got a good deal, she’ll be making millions for years to come!"

Amelie played Daisy in EastEnders in 2018. Picture: BBC

Despite only being 10, Amelie also recently starred in Netflix horror The Haunting of Bly Manor, where she played the orphaned Flora Wingrave.

Who did Amelie play in EastEnders?

Amelie appeared in several episodes of EastEnders in 2018 and 2019 where she played Daisy.

Her character was the foster daughter of Arshad and Marian Ahmed.