Hollington Drive cast: How old is Amelie Bea Smith and who did she play in EastEnders?

29 September 2021, 18:48

Amelie Bea Smith plays Eva in Hollington Drive
Amelie Bea Smith plays Eva in Hollington Drive. Picture: ITV/BBC/Alamy

Who plays Eva in Hollington Drive and where have you seen her before? Here's what we know...

Hollington Drive is a brand new ITV drama which is set to have us hooked.

The four-part series focuses on the lives of Theresa, (Anna Maxwell Martin) and her older sister Helen (Rachael Stirling).

While the sisters appear close, the truth about their families is soon uncovered when a child in their town goes missing.

Along with the incredible cast, Amelie Bea Smith is playing the role of Helen’s daughter Eva is Amelie Bea Smith.

Amelie Bea Smith as Eva in ITV's Hollington Drive
Amelie Bea Smith as Eva in ITV's Hollington Drive. Picture: ITV

But who is Amelie and where have you seen her before? Here’s what you know…

How old is Amelie Bea Smith?

Amelie Bea Smith is 10-years-old and lives with her family.

Viewers might recognise her for voicing the cartoon Peppa Pig, which she took over from actress Harley Bird on Valentine’s Day this year.

Her agent Mark Jermin said at the time: "Amelie has been a huge fan of the show since she was little, so voicing the title role is like a dream come true and she's thrilled to become part of the voice cast."

Amelie played Fiona in Haunting of Bly Manor
Amelie played Fiona in Haunting of Bly Manor. Picture: Alamy

While Harley also wished the star luck at the time, saying: ""The people that work on Peppa Pig have become like a family to me and they've given me some unforgettable memories.

"I wish Amelie the best of luck in the role and am looking forward to starting the next chapter in my life."

It has since been reported that Amelie could make ‘£1 million in year’ after bagging the role of Peppa Pig.

The founder of Candid Publicity told Metro.co.uk in February: “With how much of a juggernaut Peppa Pig is, I can definitely see Amelie making at least a million within the next year or so. The brand shows no signs of slowing down and provided she’s got a good deal, she’ll be making millions for years to come!"

Amelie played Daisy in EastEnders in 2018
Amelie played Daisy in EastEnders in 2018. Picture: BBC

Despite only being 10, Amelie also recently starred in Netflix horror The Haunting of Bly Manor, where she played the orphaned Flora Wingrave.

Who did Amelie play in EastEnders?

Amelie appeared in several episodes of EastEnders in 2018 and 2019 where she played Daisy.

Her character was the foster daughter of Arshad and Marian Ahmed.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Hollington Drive is not a real place

Is ITV's Hollington Drive a true story?

Here's the Hollington Drive episode guide

How many episodes are there of Hollington Drive and when does it finish?
Here's where Hollington Drive was filmed

Hollington Drive filming locations: Where was the ITV drama filmed?
Find out what happened to policeman Jun-ho's brother

What happened to policeman Jun-ho's brother in Squid Game?

See the full cast of ITV's Hollington Drive

Hollington Drive cast: Who is in the ITV drama and where have you seen them before?

Trending on Heart

The mum asked for advice on Mumsnet (stock image)

'I chose a traditional name for my son - but have been told it's an insult'

Lifestyle

A school has had to close in Northampton due to a spider infestation

School forced to close due to spider infestation as 1,500 students sent home

Lifestyle

You season three and the Princess Diana musical are among the new releases this month

All the TV shows and films coming to Netflix UK in October

Mikey Dalton and Grace Adams-Short are expecting their fourth child

Big Brother couple Mikey and Grace announce they're expecting fourth child

Celebrities

A dad has started a campaign to make period pain an 'authorised absence' at schools

Dad-of-three girls campaigning to make period pains a reason to be off school

Lifestyle

Check out our favourite sustainable brands

Sustainable clothing UK: The best eco-friendly brands in 2021

Lifestyle

We don't yet know if a second season of Squid Game is on the way

Squid Game director speaks out on the possibility for season two
Squid Game is on track to become Netflix's biggest ever show

Squid Game on track to be the biggest Netflix series ever

Snow could hit the UK within days this autumn

UK weather: Snow could hit Britain in days as temperatures drop 10C

News

Holly Willoughby is wearing a pink dress from Nobody's Child

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: Where to get her floral pink midi dress from Nobody's Child

Celebrities

Franky and Marilyse haven't had an easy ride on MAFS UK

Why Married at First Sight UK fans think Marilyse Corrigan and Franky Spencer have split up
Priya in Emmerdale is played by Fiona Wade

Inside Emmerdale star Fiona Wade's marriage to fellow soap star Simon Cotton
Katie Price's family issued a statement on Instagram

Katie Price's family post emotional statement saying they're 'deeply worried' about her

Celebrities

When is the Bake Off final? Here's what we know...

How many episodes are there of Great British Bake Off 2021 and when is the final?

Great British Bake Off

Bridgerton season two will focus on Anthony Bridgerton

When is Bridgerton season two released on Netflix?