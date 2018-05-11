Holly Willoughby shows off her singing skills as she duets with Emma Bunton

11 May 2018, 12:03 | Updated: 19 October 2018, 18:46

Fans were impressed with the This Morning host's vocal abilities - despite joking she couldn't sing 'like Kerry Katona'.

Holly, 37, performed a rendition of Atomic Kitten's Whole Again with Heart's Spice Girl and Celebrity Juice co-host Fearne Cotton on Thursday night's show.

However, the trio's band name was a world away from the squeaky clean pop groups of the 90s, with Keith Lemon christening the improvised girl group 'Cat Flaps'. 

Read more: Where to buy Holly Willoughby's patterned skirt form This Morning  

Comparing themselves to the members of Atomic Kitten, Fearne asked: "Which one's Kerry Katona?"

To which Holly then replied: "Me, I definitely can't sing."

The performance comes a day after Holly posted a teaser video on Instagram saying it was a 'dream come true.' She captioned it: "@celebjuiceofficial ... making dreams come true! @emmaleebunton @fearnecotton #girlband #spicegirls."

