Holly Willoughby shows off her singing skills as she duets with Emma Bunton
11 May 2018, 12:03 | Updated: 19 October 2018, 18:46
Fans were impressed with the This Morning host's vocal abilities - despite joking she couldn't sing 'like Kerry Katona'.
Holly, 37, performed a rendition of Atomic Kitten's Whole Again with Heart's Spice Girl and Celebrity Juice co-host Fearne Cotton on Thursday night's show.
However, the trio's band name was a world away from the squeaky clean pop groups of the 90s, with Keith Lemon christening the improvised girl group 'Cat Flaps'.
Read more: Where to buy Holly Willoughby's patterned skirt form This Morning
Comparing themselves to the members of Atomic Kitten, Fearne asked: "Which one's Kerry Katona?"
To which Holly then replied: "Me, I definitely can't sing."
Omfg yes let @EmmaBunton, @hollywills and @Fearnecotton form their own girl band #CelebJuice— Win San Pang (@WinSanPang) 10 May 2018
#CatFlaps is my new fav girl band #CelebJuice— Kay (@KayCioffi) 10 May 2018
That's a pretty smokin girl group! #CelebJuice @EmmaBunton @Fearnecotton @hollywills— mikey davidson (@mikeysd23) 10 May 2018
The performance comes a day after Holly posted a teaser video on Instagram saying it was a 'dream come true.' She captioned it: "@celebjuiceofficial ... making dreams come true! @emmaleebunton @fearnecotton #girlband #spicegirls."