Holly Willoughby is unrecognisable as she shows off natural brunette hair

Holly and Phil Old Headshot Day

By Alice Westoby

The This Morning star hasn't always been blonde - and she looks completely different with her natural brown hair.

We are so used to knowing This Morning host Holly Willoughby as a blonde bombshell that it's hard to imagine her any other way. 

But the 37-year-old shocked fans when she revealed that she hasn't always had golden locks.

Hashtag #oldheadshotday saw stars across the globe sharing their old head shots with the world, and the mum-of-three gamely joined in along with with her ITV daytime co-host Phillip Schofield.

Who knew Holly used to be a brunette?! | Picture: Rex

She said: "Slightly more my natural hair colour there!"

Come to think of it, Holly talks very openly about dying her hair, is a spokesperson for Garnier and has shared snaps of herself touching up her roots at home on Instagram.

We're just all so used to seeing her blonde we forgot it wasn't her natural colour!

Other celebs who got involved with the nostalgia include Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan who shared this gem on Instagram...

 

Cub reporter on the Wimbledon News, aged 19. #OldHeadshotDay

A post shared by Piers Morgan (@thepiersmorgan) onApr 29, 2018 at 11:58am PDT

