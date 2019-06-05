Revealed! What Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield do during the This Morning ad breaks

Holly and Phil shared a clip of what goes on behind the scenes. Picture: ITV

By Naomi Bartram

We weren't expecting this from Holly and Phil!

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have given fans a glimpse of what really goes on behind-the-scenes at This Morning - and it's so relatable.

Earlier today, the hilarious duo were seen trying out a delicious fish recipe by Phil Vickery along with a glass of beer.

But after an ad break, they shared a clip of what went on when the cameras stopped rolling as they wolfed down the rest of the food.

Seen shamelessly tucking into their lunch, the co-stars barely took a breath as they finished off the meal unaware the crew were still filming them.

Holly and Phil tucked into their lunch. Picture: ITV

After finally noticing they were caught in the act, Phil, 57, gave the camera a cheeky wink and Holly, 39, danced off-camera.

Earlier in the week, Holly and Phil also shared another glimpse backstage as Jasper the dog came in to visit the studio.

Unfortunately, things didn't exactly go to plan when the adorable Cocker Spaniel accidentally knocked over a glass of water on the table.

Phil tucked into his lunch in the ad break. Picture: ITV

Holly and Phil were then left to clear up the mess during the ad break as they tried to save the studio iPads.

Meanwhile, Holly has mad no secret of the fact she's very excited about the return of Love Island this week.

Although Phil wasn't so positive, as he was labelled a 'grumpy gnome' for his opinions on the ITV2 show.

“We’ve had Love Island marriages, babies, all sorts,” Holly said.

“But it’s so weird to think that tonight they could be meeting their future husband for the first time!”

Phil then hit back: “Or they could meet someone, come out of the island, have a relationship for a little while, get the magazine deal, and then that’s it it’s over,” before Holly teased: “Has your grumpy little gnome come back?”