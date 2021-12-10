Holly Willoughby responds to rumours she's leaving This Morning

10 December 2021, 11:11 | Updated: 10 December 2021, 11:13

Holly Willoughby has addressed the speculation
Holly Willoughby has addressed the speculation. Picture: Shutterstock
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Holly Willoughby has hit back at claims she's leaving ITV's This Morning.

Holly Willoughby has responded to reports she's leaving This Morning, calling them ‘so unfair and untrue’.

The presenter, 40, said she had been 'hurt' by rumours she's planning to step down from the show, which she has hosted since 2009 with Phillip Schofield.

Speaking on the Jonathan Ross Show, Holly said: "I do really love him (Schofield). I really love him. We’re lucky. We really are. I’ve read those things too. It hurts sometimes because it’s so unfair and untrue, so it’s difficult sometimes.

Holly opened up about the rumours during an appearance on the Jonathan Ross Show
Holly opened up about the rumours during an appearance on the Jonathan Ross Show. Picture: Shutterstock

"We’re just incredibly lucky. So no, I’m not retiring. That’s a really long answer."

Holly, who hosts the show from Monday -Thursday each week, discussed the idea of retiring with other guests, saying: "I never think like that. I feel very lucky to be on that show. The show changes so much, I think that’s the beauty of This Morning.

Holly has presented This Morning since 2009
Holly has presented This Morning since 2009. Picture: Shutterstock
"Recently it’s had the highest ratings it’s had in 15 years. It’s doing really, really well which is extraordinary for a show that’s been around for as long as it has. And I think because it changes and it evolves and it adapts.

"But I think that show has something to teach us a little bit, as long as we keep evolving and changing and moving on and happy to flow with things…"

