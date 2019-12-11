Home Alone reboot's cast revealed ahead of Disney+ launch

The classic Disney film will be remade very soon and fans can't wait. Picture: PA

The hilarious new cast for the reimagination of the Disney Christmas classic has just been announced and we cannot wait.

Undoubtedly one of the best Christmas classic films of all time, Home Alone is one of those we can watch over and over again without getting tired of.

The 1990s movie, which stars Macaulay Culkin as the lead kid star, Kevin McCallister, always takes us back and holds some serious 90s nostalgia.

11-year-old Archie Yates will play the main character. Picture: PA

If you're not already aware, Disney are rebooting - or 'reimagining' as they like to put it - the legendary film, and the star-studded cast has just been announced.

Archie Yates, Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney will star in the new film, and it's gone down well with fans of the original.

Archie, 11, who has won praise for his performance in Taika Waititi's satirical comedy 'Jojo Rabbit', will not be playing Macaulay Culkin's beloved character Kevin McAllister, but a new youngster who finds himself in a similar premise to the original franchise.

The original Christmas film, saw Kevin being mistakenly left behind in America when his family flies to Paris for the holidays.

At first, he relishes being in his house on his own but soon he has to contend with two burglars, played by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern, and booby traps his home when they attempt to break in, resulting in much slapstick hilarity.

Ellie Kemper, known for her title role in The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt will play the mum. Picture: PA

Home Alone proved to be incredibly successful, spawning three sequels, although only Home Alone 2: Lost in New York starred Culkin as Kevin.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Disney+ film will see Ellie and Rob play a couple who "in order to save their home from financial ruin, go to war with a kid who has stolen a priceless heirloom".

The new Home Alone will be directed by Dan Mazer, whose previous credits include 'Dirty Grandpa'.

Comedian Rob Delaney will play the father of the main character. Picture: PA

The script has been penned by Saturday Night Live writers Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell, which paired with the hilarious actors who are known for their comedy work will surely come together as a film full of laughs.

Culkin, 39, posted a tongue-in-cheek response on Twitter when it was revealed that 'Home Alone' is being rebooted.The star posted a picture of him lazily lounging on the sofa with a laptop and plates of food, stating that this "what an updated Home Alone would actually look like".