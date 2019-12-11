Home Alone reboot's cast revealed ahead of Disney+ launch

11 December 2019, 12:23

The classic Disney film will be remade very soon and fans can't wait
The classic Disney film will be remade very soon and fans can't wait. Picture: PA

The hilarious new cast for the reimagination of the Disney Christmas classic has just been announced and we cannot wait.

Undoubtedly one of the best Christmas classic films of all time, Home Alone is one of those we can watch over and over again without getting tired of.

The 1990s movie, which stars Macaulay Culkin as the lead kid star, Kevin McCallister, always takes us back and holds some serious 90s nostalgia.

11-year-old Archie Yates will play the main character
11-year-old Archie Yates will play the main character. Picture: PA

If you're not already aware, Disney are rebooting - or 'reimagining' as they like to put it - the legendary film, and the star-studded cast has just been announced.

Archie Yates, Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney will star in the new film, and it's gone down well with fans of the original.

Archie, 11, who has won praise for his performance in Taika Waititi's satirical comedy 'Jojo Rabbit', will not be playing Macaulay Culkin's beloved character Kevin McAllister, but a new youngster who finds himself in a similar premise to the original franchise.

The original Christmas film, saw Kevin being mistakenly left behind in America when his family flies to Paris for the holidays.

At first, he relishes being in his house on his own but soon he has to contend with two burglars, played by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern, and booby traps his home when they attempt to break in, resulting in much slapstick hilarity.

Ellie Kemper, known for her title role in The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt will play the mum
Ellie Kemper, known for her title role in The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt will play the mum. Picture: PA

Home Alone proved to be incredibly successful, spawning three sequels, although only Home Alone 2: Lost in New York starred Culkin as Kevin.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Disney+ film will see Ellie and Rob play a couple who "in order to save their home from financial ruin, go to war with a kid who has stolen a priceless heirloom".

The new Home Alone will be directed by Dan Mazer, whose previous credits include 'Dirty Grandpa'.

Comedian Rob Delaney will play the father of the main character
Comedian Rob Delaney will play the father of the main character. Picture: PA

The script has been penned by Saturday Night Live writers Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell, which paired with the hilarious actors who are known for their comedy work will surely come together as a film full of laughs.

Culkin, 39, posted a tongue-in-cheek response on Twitter when it was revealed that 'Home Alone' is being rebooted.The star posted a picture of him lazily lounging on the sofa with a laptop and plates of food, stating that this "what an updated Home Alone would actually look like".

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Denise has lost over two stone

Denise Welch, 61, stuns fans with two stone weight loss in bikini snap

Celebrities

EastEnders viewers ridicule shower sex scene as Whitney rocks perfect makeup following ‘intense’ romp

EastEnders viewers ridicule shower sex scene as Whitney rocks perfect makeup following ‘intense’ romp
Phillip Schofield cut off Ruth Langsford mid sentence

Ruth Langsford rages as Phillip Schofield cuts her off live on air in unearthed clip that sparked 'feud'

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby's skirt is Maje Paris

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her £170 checkered pencil skirt from Maje Paris

Celebrities

Royal Variety hosts Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan have been slammed by viewers

Royal Variety Performance viewers slam ‘painful’ jokes about Prince William and Kate Middleton’s kids

Trending on Heart

Aldi are selling the cutest gift for your furry friends – a mini sofa pet bed.

Make your cat or dog’s Christmas dreams come true with Aldi’s mini sofa pet bed

Lifestyle

Children can now 'trap Santa' with this gadget

IKEA is selling Santa Traps to help kids catch Father Christmas delivering presents

Lifestyle

The blogger has shared the handy hack to Instagram (stock images/Instagram)

Rid your vacuum cleaner of hair with this 59p hack

Lifestyle

Employees were left shocked when they were given a huge bonus

Generous boss stuns 200 workers as he surprises them with £8million Christmas bonus

Lifestyle

Parents have beeb turning to the four present rule to help with Christmas shopping

Parents are raving about the ‘four present rule’ for children to save on money and time this Christmas

Lifestyle

The results are instantly obvious and have zero downtime

How does facial contouring work, does filler make you look younger and how much does it cost?

Beauty