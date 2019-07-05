Home and Away 'facing AXE' after more than 30 years on TV

5 July 2019, 11:36 | Updated: 5 July 2019, 11:58

Home and Away has been on air for 31 years
Home and Away has been on air for 31 years. Picture: Channel Seven

The popular Australian soap is reportedly facing cancellation because of falling ratings

Home and Away is facing axe because of plummeting ratings, it has been reported.

The popular Australian soap - which has been an after school favourite for millions over the last three decades - could be imminently coming to an end.

Home and Away has been hit by plummeting ratings
Home and Away has been hit by plummeting ratings. Picture: Channel Seven

Home and Away has been on air since 1988, and is on Channel 5 in the UK and Channel Seven in Australia.

Read more: When does Love Island USA start, who are the contestants and can I watch it in the UK?

Sources are now claiming that shows like Married At First Sight (which is on a rival channel down under) are causing ratings to fall. These shows have a later air date, and are apparently dominating the national conversation - meaning Home and Away has taken a back set.

Read more: Celebrity X Factor to see all-star RUGBY BOYBAND take on Love Island supergroup

It is claimed that Channel Seven bosses are 'under pressure' to make changes to its scheduling - and this could mean the soap is pulled entirely.

It has been reported that Seven News drew in 1.115 million viewers at 6:30pm on Monday, but that these numbers fell to 661,000 when the soap began.

Read more: Love Island viewers left speechless Maura and Curtis romance is teased

A TV source said, according to the Daily Mail: "It's nothing short of a disaster. There's some genuine concern about what happens from here."

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Craig David to surprise Love Island contestants this weekend with a special guest DJ at the villa's pool party.

Craig David entering Love Island to DJ in SURPRISE SET at villa pool party
Amy was left heartbroken during last night's show

Amy 'rushed out of the Love Island villa' for therapy after Curtis dumping
Ben Foden, Thom Evans and Levi Davis have teamed up for the singing competition set to air this autumn on ITV.

Celebrity X Factor to see all-star RUGBY BOYBAND take on Love Island supergroup
Little Women stars Emma Watson, Laura Dern, Saoirse Ronan, Meryl Streep, and Timothée Chalamet.

Little Women FIRST LOOK as official pictures of Emma Watson and Saoirse Ronan released
Curtis and Amy broke up on last night's show

What happened on Love Island last night? Season 5, episode 28, recap

Trending on Heart

Kem has defend Holly and Phil on This Morning

Love Island's Kem Cetinay defends Phillip Schofield amid 'toxic atmosphere' rumours

Celebrities

John McCririck has died aged 79

John McCririck cause of death: How did the racing pundit and Celebrity Big Brother star die?

Celebrities

John McCririck has died aged 79

John McCririck dies aged 79 following health issues

Celebrities

The teenager shared the hilarious list of rules to Twitter

Mum makes son, 18, hilarious list of rules he has to follow on his trip to Magaluf

Lifestyle

This simple hack will be handy for anyone who doesn't have the right change on them

Hack revealed for unlocking shopping trolley without a £1 coin

Lifestyle

Christopher Biggins has shared a sweet photo with Barbara

Barbara Windsor enjoys lunch with old friend Christopher Biggins amid Alzheimer's battle

Celebrities