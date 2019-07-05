Home and Away 'facing AXE' after more than 30 years on TV
5 July 2019, 11:36 | Updated: 5 July 2019, 11:58
The popular Australian soap is reportedly facing cancellation because of falling ratings
Home and Away is facing axe because of plummeting ratings, it has been reported.
The popular Australian soap - which has been an after school favourite for millions over the last three decades - could be imminently coming to an end.
Home and Away has been on air since 1988, and is on Channel 5 in the UK and Channel Seven in Australia.
Sources are now claiming that shows like Married At First Sight (which is on a rival channel down under) are causing ratings to fall. These shows have a later air date, and are apparently dominating the national conversation - meaning Home and Away has taken a back set.
It is claimed that Channel Seven bosses are 'under pressure' to make changes to its scheduling - and this could mean the soap is pulled entirely.
It has been reported that Seven News drew in 1.115 million viewers at 6:30pm on Monday, but that these numbers fell to 661,000 when the soap began.
A TV source said, according to the Daily Mail: "It's nothing short of a disaster. There's some genuine concern about what happens from here."