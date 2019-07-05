Home and Away 'facing AXE' after more than 30 years on TV

Home and Away has been on air for 31 years. Picture: Channel Seven

The popular Australian soap is reportedly facing cancellation because of falling ratings

Home and Away is facing axe because of plummeting ratings, it has been reported.

The popular Australian soap - which has been an after school favourite for millions over the last three decades - could be imminently coming to an end.

Home and Away has been hit by plummeting ratings. Picture: Channel Seven

Home and Away has been on air since 1988, and is on Channel 5 in the UK and Channel Seven in Australia.

Sources are now claiming that shows like Married At First Sight (which is on a rival channel down under) are causing ratings to fall. These shows have a later air date, and are apparently dominating the national conversation - meaning Home and Away has taken a back set.

It is claimed that Channel Seven bosses are 'under pressure' to make changes to its scheduling - and this could mean the soap is pulled entirely.

It has been reported that Seven News drew in 1.115 million viewers at 6:30pm on Monday, but that these numbers fell to 661,000 when the soap began.

A TV source said, according to the Daily Mail: "It's nothing short of a disaster. There's some genuine concern about what happens from here."