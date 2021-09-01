How did Bernie Wolfe die in Holby City?

1 September 2021, 11:12

Bernie Wolfe is seemingly back from the dead in Holby City
Bernie Wolfe is seemingly back from the dead in Holby City. Picture: BBC

How did Holby City's Bernie Wolfe die and what happened to her? Here's what we know about Jemma Redgrave's character...

Holby City viewers were shocked this week when iconic character Bernie Wolfe seemingly returned from the dead.

In the biggest twist of the year, Bernie's evil son Cameron (Nic Jackman) was busy creating a ticking time bomb in the hospital.

As Cameron left the bomb, Henrik Hanssen (Guy Henry) confronted him outside, before Bernie (Jemma Redgrave) reappeared.

Bernie Wolfe has returned to Holby City
Bernie Wolfe has returned to Holby City. Picture: BBC

Clearly distracted, Cameron was then hit by an ambulance seconds after seeing his mum rise from the dead.

But how did Bernie die and why is she back? Here’s what we know…

How did Bernie Wolfe die in Holby City?

Bernie Wolfe was killed in 2019 by an explosion off screen.

She left the show in 2018 to work as a soldier in the army, but was later revealed to be missing in action.

In one episode, Bernie’s son Cameron (Nic Jackman) told her ex-partner Serena (Catherine Russell): “There was an explosion at the airport hospital. He said mum is missing in action.”

At the time, viewers were devastated for Serena after the pair were on their way to rekindling their romance.

There is a bomb in the Holby City basement
There is a bomb in the Holby City basement. Picture: BBC

Why is Bernie back?

Bernie is seemingly back from the dead, but fans of the show have been left wondering why.

“OMG Bernie Wolfe isn't Dead way to go holby city @BBCHolbyCity #BernieWolfe #HolbyCity,” said one person.

Another wrote: “Suddenly holby city is not allowed to end i refuse,” while a third added: “BERNIE IS BACK IN HOLBY CITY WTF?? SHE DIED ???!!”

We will have to wait and see what happens next week…

This comes after it was revealed that Holby City has been cancelled after 23 years on TV.

Cameron was shocked to his mum return on Holby City
Cameron was shocked to his mum return on Holby City. Picture: BBC

The medical drama, which was created as a spin-off of BBC's Casualty, first premiered in 1999.

In a statement, the BBC confirmed that the final episodes of the show will air in March 2022.

The BBC said: "We are incredibly proud of Holby City but it’s with great sadness that we are announcing that after 23 years, the show will end on screen in March of next year.

"We sometimes have to make difficult decisions to make room for new opportunities and as part of the BBC's commitment to make more programmes across the UK, we have taken the difficult decision to bring the show to a close in order to reshape the BBC's drama slate to better reflect, represent and serve all parts of the country.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank the amazing team at BBC Studios and all the cast and crew who have been involved in the show since 1999."

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Nick Brewer was innocent of the crimes detailed on the signs

Was Clickbait's Nick Brewer guilty and did he really cheat on Sophie?
Ant and Nikita were matched on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Nikita and Ant and where are they now?
Thelma Barlow played Mavis in Coronation Street

Who played Mavis Wilton in Coronation Street?

Clickbait was inspired by some real-life online crimes

Will there be a season two of Clickbait on Netflix?

A replica or the trolley at Platform 9 ¾ will be travelling across stations in the UK

Harry Potter's Platform 9 ¾ trolley is touring UK train stations this year

Trending on Heart

The ex-bridesmaid shared her story to Reddit (stock images)

Woman takes bride to court after she's kicked out the wedding party for cutting her hair

Lifestyle

Morag and Luke were matched on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Morag Crichton and Luke Dawson?
Nine Perfect Strangers is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video

When are the Nine Perfect Strangers new episodes released in the UK?
What happened at the end of Clickbait?

Clickbait ending explained: how did the Netflix show end and what was the twist?
Some couples have been matched on MAFS UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021 couples: Meet all the pairs who have been matched so far
A woman was banned from her friends wedding because of her job

'I was banned from my best friend's wedding because I treat Covid patients'

Lifestyle