How did Bernie Wolfe die in Holby City?

Bernie Wolfe is seemingly back from the dead in Holby City. Picture: BBC

How did Holby City's Bernie Wolfe die and what happened to her? Here's what we know about Jemma Redgrave's character...

Holby City viewers were shocked this week when iconic character Bernie Wolfe seemingly returned from the dead.

In the biggest twist of the year, Bernie's evil son Cameron (Nic Jackman) was busy creating a ticking time bomb in the hospital.

As Cameron left the bomb, Henrik Hanssen (Guy Henry) confronted him outside, before Bernie (Jemma Redgrave) reappeared.

Bernie Wolfe has returned to Holby City. Picture: BBC

Clearly distracted, Cameron was then hit by an ambulance seconds after seeing his mum rise from the dead.

But how did Bernie die and why is she back? Here’s what we know…

How did Bernie Wolfe die in Holby City?

Bernie Wolfe was killed in 2019 by an explosion off screen.

She left the show in 2018 to work as a soldier in the army, but was later revealed to be missing in action.

In one episode, Bernie’s son Cameron (Nic Jackman) told her ex-partner Serena (Catherine Russell): “There was an explosion at the airport hospital. He said mum is missing in action.”

At the time, viewers were devastated for Serena after the pair were on their way to rekindling their romance.

There is a bomb in the Holby City basement. Picture: BBC

Why is Bernie back?

Bernie is seemingly back from the dead, but fans of the show have been left wondering why.

“OMG Bernie Wolfe isn't Dead way to go holby city @BBCHolbyCity #BernieWolfe #HolbyCity,” said one person.

Another wrote: “Suddenly holby city is not allowed to end i refuse,” while a third added: “BERNIE IS BACK IN HOLBY CITY WTF?? SHE DIED ???!!”

We will have to wait and see what happens next week…

This comes after it was revealed that Holby City has been cancelled after 23 years on TV.

Cameron was shocked to his mum return on Holby City. Picture: BBC

The medical drama, which was created as a spin-off of BBC's Casualty, first premiered in 1999.

In a statement, the BBC confirmed that the final episodes of the show will air in March 2022.

The BBC said: "We are incredibly proud of Holby City but it’s with great sadness that we are announcing that after 23 years, the show will end on screen in March of next year.

"We sometimes have to make difficult decisions to make room for new opportunities and as part of the BBC's commitment to make more programmes across the UK, we have taken the difficult decision to bring the show to a close in order to reshape the BBC's drama slate to better reflect, represent and serve all parts of the country.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank the amazing team at BBC Studios and all the cast and crew who have been involved in the show since 1999."