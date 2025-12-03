I'm A Celeb's Angry Ginge's famous nickname explained

The YouTube streamer's mum has revealed the truth.

Fans have been wondering where Angry Ginge got his nickname. Picture: ITV

By Claire Blackmore

How did Angry Ginge get his nickname? The I'm A Celeb star's mum has revealed the real reason behind his streaming handle.

I'm A Celebrity's Angry Ginge shot right to the front of the favourites list just days after entering this year's jungle alongside his well-known campmates.

He's currently in the top spot to win the reality show, which is no surprise seeing as the FIFA streamer has millions of fans on YouTube, Twitch and TikTok.

But if the Manchester redhead is so popular and loveable among ITV viewers, why is his nickname Angry Ginge? Does he secretly get mad? Is he not what we all see in camp?

The truth behind his famous streaming handle has recently been revealed by his mum Michelle, who explained exactly how and why her boy got his online moniker.

Angry Ginge is the current favourite to win the show. Picture: ITV

How did Angry Ginge get his nickname?

Angry Ginge's mum has lifted the lid on his digital handle, and despite the first part accurately describing his hair colour, the second doesn't reflect his character.

During a recent interview about her son, whose real name is Morgan Burtwhistle, Michelle revealed the truth behind the 'Angry' part of his nickname.

Confessing she hates it as it doesn't match his "kind" personality, the doting parent told Lorraine Kelly how Morgan's FIFA nickname was born.

She told the daytime presenter this week: "I am so, so proud of him and he isn't angry.

"That was the name he came up with quite a few years ago when he used to sulk when he'd lost a football match on FIFA but now he's not angry, he's the most caring, kind person you could meet!"

Morgan started streaming on Twitch under the username Angryginge13. Picture: Twitch

Around five years ago, the content creator first began live-streaming himself playing football video games under the username Angryginge13.

And while he might have moped about losing FIFA in front of his fans, he actually has a really sweet nature in real life.

Michelle also described how terrified he was over things like insects and bugs, hinting at another of her son's softer sides.

But it seems Ginge has conquered his worst fears during his time Down Under – without an angry reaction in sight.

HIs mum Michelle lifted the lid while appearing on Lorraine. Picture: ITV

Speaking of the moment he picked up creepy crawlies during a tense Bushtucker Trial, Michelle said: "That was the worst one that I thought he might come across that he wouldn't do, the spiders.

"As I said in the letter from home, [he] doesn't even like putting the wheelie bins out at night in case there's a tiny spider on it, so honest to God, he has really, really surprised me with that."

She described her son's personality as "kind and caring". Picture: ITV

The humble campmate is reportedly desperate to win the King of the Jungle title when the series wraps this month.

Ginge was raised by his mother Michelle and sister on a council estate in Salford, Greater Manchester, and has always strived to give them a better life.

His friend Jakey confessed Ginge would love nothing more than to make his family proud, also telling Lorraine: "He said he wants to do it for her and make her proud.

"He values his family so highly. He is that inspiration for people from a working class background."