How long is The Celebrity Circle on for?

How many episodes of The Celebrity Circle are there and how long will it last?

The Celebrity Circle is almost on our screens, and we can't wait to see what the fresh batch of famous faces have in store.

This is the first time celebs have taken on the famous social media app, and the likes of Denise van Outen, Nadia Sawalha, Kaye Adams and Charlotte Crosby will all compete to be voted most popular.

Read more: When does the new 2021 series of The Circle UK start?

Not all of them will be who they say they are, though, with a number of the celebs playing as 'catfish' in an attempt to trick their fellow contestants.

The show starts at 9:15pm on Tuesday 9 March, and many have been wondering how long the series will last.

Here's your need-to-know.

The Celebrity Circle airs on 9 March 2021. Picture: Channel 4

How long will The Celebrity Circle last?

There have been two previous seasons of the UK version, which both lasted a number of weeks - but the celeb version will be considerably shorter.

The Celebrity Circle will be on for one week, soon after which a normal version of the series will air on Channel 4.

How many episodes of The Celebrity Circle are there?

There will be six episodes on total, beginning Tuesday 9 March. The series will conclude on Monday 15 March.

Will the episodes be on every day?

The episodes be on every day from that date, with the exception of Saturday 13 March. The first will air at 9:15pm on Tuesday, and the second will follow on Wednesday 10 at 9:00pm.

Emma Willis will return to present The Celebrity Circle. Picture: Channel 4

When will The Circle UK start?

It has not been confirmed when the normal series will start, but it will be soon after The Celebrity Circle has aired.

Who is in the Celebrity Circle line-up?

See below for the full line-up, including who is playing as a catfish...

Baga Chipz (playing as Kim Woodburn)

Charlotte Crosby (playing as Peter Andre)

Denise van Outen

Duncan James

Kaye Adams and Nadia Sawalha (playing as Gemma Collins)

Lady Leshurr (playing as Big Narstie)

Melvin Odoom and Rickie Haywood-Williams (playing as will.i.am)

Pete Wicks and Sam Thompson (playing as Rachel Riley)

Saffron Barker

NOW READ:

What is The Celebrity Circle and how does the TV show work?