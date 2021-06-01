How long will Love Island 2021 be on for?

It's now been almost two years since the summer series of Love Island was on our screens, and we now don't have too long to wait for the new one.

Love Island 2021 will start later this month, and the new batch of singletons look set to return to the beloved Majorca villa.

We don't yet know for sure who will be entering the villa, but there are a number of rumoured contestants lined up...

Here's your need-to-know on how long the series will last.

Laura Whitmore will return to host Love Island. Picture: ITV

How long will Love Island be on for?

ITV have confirmed that Love Island 2021 will start on June 28.

While it hasn't been officially confirmed, it is thought that the show will last for eight weeks as usual, meaning it will likely continue throughout July and August.

A source previously told the MailOnline: "Crew members are scheduled to fly out to Majorca on June 20 – with the series expected to launch a week later. The delayed launch date will not have an impact on the length of the series, with the show still running for a duration of eight weeks."

A teaser clip for the show was released at the weekend, and it featured host Laura Whitmore wearing a red jumpsuit and sunglasses.

In the short clip, she smashes a glass box reading: “In case of Love Island, crack on.”

A second teaser clip showed a red car with a licence plate “‘LOV3’ driving down the street.

Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea were crowned winners of the last summer series of Love Island. Picture: ITV

Where will Love Island be filmed?

It hasn't been officially confirmed that Love Island will be filmed in the usual villa, but reports have suggested that this will be the case.

ITV Commissioner Amanda Stavri told Digital Spy: "We haven’t announced anything officially but Mallorca is very much the home of Love Island."

She added the show will "definitely be the Love Island viewers know and love".

A source also previously told The Sun: "Love Island bosses are determined to return to the villa this summer and have worked hard to make it happen.

"Although they are confident the series will go ahead in the original location, there are still concerns over rules suddenly changing. However, at the moment it's looking good."