How many episodes of The Chestnut Man are there on Netflix?

7 October 2021, 08:42

Danish crime drama The Chestnut Man is streaming on Netflix now
Danish crime drama The Chestnut Man is streaming on Netflix now. Picture: Netflix

Chestnut Man episodes: how many episodes are there in season one of the Netflix show?

If you've just polished off Squid Game and are looking for your next Netflix binge watch, we recommend giving The Chestnut Man a go.

The Danish crime drama, which arrived on the streaming service last month, follows two detectives as they hunt a killer who left a chestnut figurine at the scene of his crime.

If you're just getting started on the series, we've got the lowdown on the episodes...

There are six episodes of The Chestnut Man
There are six episodes of The Chestnut Man. Picture: Netflix

How many episodes of The Chestnut Man are there?

There are six episodes in total, which are all just under an hour-long.

What is The Chestnut Man about?

The official synopsis for the show reads: "The Chestnut Man is set in a quiet suburb of Copenhagen, where the police make a terrible discovery one blustery October morning. A young woman is found brutally murdered in a playground and one of her hands is missing.

The Chestnut Man is streaming on Netflix now
The Chestnut Man is streaming on Netflix now. Picture: Netflix

"Next to her lies a small man made of chestnuts. The ambitious young detective Naia Thulin (Danica Curcic) is assigned to the case, along with her new partner, Mark Hess (Mikkel Boe Følsgaard). They soon discover a mysterious piece of evidence on the chestnut man - evidence connecting it to a girl who went missing a year earlier and was presumed dead - the daughter of politician Rosa Hartung (Iben Dorner)."

How can I watch the Chestnut Man?

The series is available to watch on Netflix now.

