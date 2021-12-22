How many episodes of Emily in Paris season two are there?

By Polly Foreman

Emily in Paris season two episodes: how many are there in the Netflix series?

In one of the most exciting bits of TV news of the year, Emily in Paris season two is officially BACK.

The Netflix series, which was first released in October 2020, stars Lily Collins as a 20-something American woman who moves to Paris to work at a marketing firm, despite not speaking any French.

Season one explored her struggle to fit in with her new work colleagues, as well as her love triangle with hunky neighbour Gabriel (played by Lucas Bravo) and his girlfriend Camille (Camille Razat).

The new series picks up where season one left off, exploring the aftermath of Emily's night of passion with Gabriel...

If you're just getting started on season two, here's how many episodes you can expect...

How many episodes of Emily in Paris season two are there?

There are 10 episodes in total, which are as follows:

Voulez-Vous Coucher Avec Moi? Do you know the way to St. Tropez? Bon Anniversaire! Jules and Em An Englishman in Paris Boiling Point The Cook, the Thief, her Ghost and His Lover Champagne Problems Scents & Sensibility French Revolution

Will there be a season three of Emily in Paris?

Netflix haven't yet confirmed whether or not there will be another series, but we've got everything crossed for an imminent announcement.

The streaming service usually waits until a show has been up for a few weeks before confirming either way, so watch this space...

Speaking about his hopes for season three, Lucien Laviscount - who plays new character Alfie - told Heart: "I’m a big fan of the show to begin with so i’m hoping there’s season three as well - I guess that’s for the bigwigs to decide as and when. If I’m in it, or whatever, I’d just love to see season three."

