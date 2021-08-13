How many episodes of Hit & Run are there on Netflix?

Hit and Run episodes: how many episodes of season one are on Netflix?

Hit & Run is the latest Netflix show to have viewers hooked, and we can't get enough of the new thriller.

It stars Lior Raz plays Segev, whose life is turned upside down when his wife dies in a hit and run accident.

While searching for the truth about the real circumstances surrounding his wife's death, Segev becomes entangled in a dangerous web of secrets.

If you're just getting started on the series and are wondering how many episodes there are, we've got the lowdown...

How many episodes of Hit and Run are there?

There are nine episodes in total, which are as follows:

Hit & Run Love & Loss Friends & Foes Breaking & Entering Flesh & Blood Hide & Seek Part & Parcel Prose & Cons Search & Destroy

How can I watch Hit & Run on Netflix?

Season one of Hit & Run is available to stream now.

Hit & Run is streaming on Netflix now. Picture: Netflix

What is Hit & Run about?

The official synopsis reads: "The life of a happily married man is turned upside down when his wife is killed in a mysterious hit and run accident in Tel Aviv. Grief-stricken and confused, he searches for his wife’s killers. With the help of an ex-lover, he uncovers disturbing truths about his beloved wife and the secrets she kept from him."

Is there a trailer for Hit & Run?

There is indeed! You can watch the trailer below: