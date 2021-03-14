How many episodes of ITV’s Grace are there?

Grace is airing on ITV this month. Picture: ITV

How many episodes are there of Grace and how long are they on for?

If you’re after a brand new crime drama to binge watch, then ITV has you covered with Grace.

The series is adapted from the books by Endeavour creator Russell Lewis and follows Detective Superintendent Roy Grace.

According to the ITV synopsis, the first instalment sees Grace “fixated by the disappearance of his beloved wife, Sandy, which haunts his thoughts. His unorthodox police methods have come under scrutiny once again and Grace is walking a career tightrope and risks being moved from the job he loves most.”

Filming began in Brighton in September 2020, with strict social distancing measures in place and is finally airing this month.

ITV's Grace is airing over two episodes. Picture: ITV

But how many episodes are there of ITV’s Grace? Here’s what we know…

There are two episodes of the drama, with each one lasting two hours.

They are adapted from the first two books in the Roy Grace series: Dead Simple and Looking Good Dead.

Doctor Who actor John Simm is playing Superintendent Roy Grace, who is described as a “hard-working police officer who has given his life to the job”.

Speaking about taking the role, John said: ““It would have been crazy for me to turn down such a brilliant opportunity to play a lead for ITV in a best-selling detective series.

John Simm is starring as Detective Superintendent Roy Grace. Picture: ITV

“It is just such a great part. I was doing Macbeth in Chichester when I got the call. My agent said, ‘Have you read these Peter James’ books?’ I had heard of them, but not read any.

“I immediately bought the first two novels and I couldn’t put them down so I knew what a fantastic role it would be to play. I’m a voracious reader, but had never read a lot of crime fiction before.

“Once I started reading the Peter James’ novels I couldn’t stop, I’m currently on book ten. They are very clever and Peter is brilliant at what he does.”

He is joined by the likes of Richie Campbell who plays DS Glenn Branson and Rakie Ayola as ACC Vosper.

Other cast members include Laura Elphinstone as DS Bella Moy, Amaka Okafor playing DC Emma Jane Boutwood, and Brad Morrison as DC Nicholl.