How many episodes are there of Mare of Easttown and how can I watch it?

Mare Of Easttown episode guide: How many episodes are there and when does it finish?

It’s fair to say Sky Atlantic’s Mare Of Easttown has got us hooked.

Set in a small town near Philadelphia, it stars Kate Winslet as hardened detective Mare Sheehan, who has a crumbling personal life.

The crime drama follows Mare as she investigates the murder of young mum Erin McMenamin (Cailee Spaeny), who was found dead by Creedham Creek.

But as we near the end of the series, viewers have been wondering how many episodes are left of Mare of Easttown.

How many episodes are there of Mare Of Easttown?

There are seven episodes in total, with the final instalment due to air on May 31.

How can I watch Mare Of Easttown?

The series began on Monday, April 19 on Sky Atlantic in the UK and airs every Monday at 9pm.

But if you don’t have a Sky subscription, don’t worry as Mare Of Easttown can also be streamed on NOW.

Mare Of Easttown episode guide:

Miss Lady Hawk Herself - April 19, 2021 Fathers - April 26, 2021 Enter Number Two - May 3, 2021 Poor Sisyphus - May 10, 2021 Illusions - May 17, 2021 Sore Must Be the Storm - May 24, 2021 Sacrament - May 30, 2021

For anyone who is yet to see the series, we’re first introduced to detective Mare after she has spent a year trying to find missing local girl Erin.

Viewers see Kate Winslet’s character struggle to balance work and raising her grandson after the death of her son, as well as a messy divorce from her ex.

The crime drama has proved a huge hit, with fans rushing to give their opinions on social media.

"Kate Winslet and Evan Peters in #MareofEasttown are the unexpected comedic duo I really needed in my life right now,” wrote one viewer.

Another said: "Give Kate Winslet another Emmy right now #MareofEasttown."

A third added: "#MareofEasttown might be one of the best drama series this year, but it is also a straight up Kate Winslet comedy”.