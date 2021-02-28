How many episodes are there of McDonald & Dodds?

McDonald and Dodds series 2 is airing this month. Picture: ITV

McDonald & Dodds episode guide: How many episodes are there and when are they on ITV?

McDonald & Dodd is back for a brand new series this month, with the unlikely duo back to solve a string of crimes.

Tala Gouveia and Jason Watkins are both reprising their roles as DCI McDonald and DS Dodds.

And they're joined by returning cast James Murray as Chief Superintendent Houseman, Jack Riddiford as DC Darren Craig and Lily Sacofsky joining as DC Milena Pachiorkowski.

But how many episodes are there and what are they about? Here’s what we know…

Series 2 of McDonald & Dodds is made up of three episodes which are each two hours long.

McDonald & Dodd's first episode follows a group of friends on a hot air balloon ride. Picture: ITV

They start on Sunday February, 28 at 8pm and will air every week at the same time.

The last episode is on Sunday March, 14.

McDonald & Dodds episode guide:

Episode 1 - The Man Who Wasn’t There

In the first episode, five famous friends take a hot-air balloon trip, but only four come back down. Their friend Frankie doesn’t make it out alive so it’s up to McDonald and Dodds to figure out the truth.

The first episode guest stars Rob Brydon, Rupert Graves, Martin Kemp, Patsy Kensit and Cathy Tyson.

The second episode of McDonald & Dodds guest stars Sharon Rooney. Picture: ITV

Episode 2 - We Need To Talk About Doreen

The second instalment is based on a young woman who’s in Bath for the weekend to celebrate her friend Angela’s birthday.

But things take a turn for the worse when one of the women in attendance is murdered.

The guest stars of episode two include Natalie Gumede, Sharon Rooney, Maya Coates, John Thomson and Kat Ronney.

Episode 3

This episode sees social media influencer Rose Boleyn choose to have plastic surgery at a clinic run by separated couple Rhashan Stone’s Al and Sarah Parish’s Mariel.

But when tragedy strikes, McDonald & Dodds are called on to investigate the staff.

Saira Choudhry, Rosie Day and Nitin Ganatra all guest star in the final instalment, as well as Nicholas Goh and Siobhan Hewlett.