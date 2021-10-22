How many episodes of My Name are there on Netflix?

My Name has shot up the chart since it dropped on Netflix on October 15, and viewers are obsessed with the new series.

The South Korean crime drama follows a woman named Yoon Ji-woo (played by Han So-hee) who joins a drug cartel and becomes a mole in the police force to seek the truth behind her father’s death.

If you're just getting started on the series and are wondering how many episodes are left, we've got the lowdown...

My Name is streaming on Netflix now. Picture: Netflix

How many episodes of My Name are there?

There are eight episodes in total, which are all around 50 minutes-long.

Will there be a season two of My Name?

We don't yet have confirmation on whether there will be a season two, but Netflix don't usually confirm new series' until a few weeks after the release date.

There are eight episodes in season one of My Name. Picture: Netflix

What is My Name about?

The show follows the life of Ji-woo, who joins a drug cartel and becomes a police mole to avenge her father's grizzly murder.

The official synopsis for the series reads: "Jiwoo joins a drug cartel and becomes a mole in the police force to seek the truth behind her father’s death. She encounters harsh truths in the course of carrying out her revenge."