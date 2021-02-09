How many episodes of Firefly Lane are there?

Firefly Lane has proved a huge hit with viewers since its arrival on Netflix - here's your need-to-know on the number of episodes in season one.

If you haven't yet discovered new Netflix show Firefly Lane, you are in for an absolute treat.

The series stars Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke as best friends Tully and Kate, and jumps between past and present to tell the story of their three-decade-spanning friendship.

If you're looking for a new show to binge, it couldn't be more perfect - here's your need-to-know on how many episodes and how long they are.

How many episodes are there of Firefly Lane?

There are 10 episodes in total, with each lasting around 50 minutes.

Firefly Lane is available to stream on Netflix now. Picture: Netflix

What are the episodes called?

The episodes are as follows:

1 - Hello Yellow Brick Road

2 - Oh! Sweet Something

3 - Dancing Queens

4 - Love is a Battlefield

5 - Sweet Child O' Mine

6 - Dirty Laundry

7 - Total Eclipse of the Hart

8 - Mawaige

9 - You Say It's Your Birthday?!

10 - Auld Lang Syne

What is Firefly Lane about?

Firefly Lane tells the story of the friendship of two women, which spans from the 1970s until 2000s.

It's based on a book of the same name by Kristin Hannah, with the series featuring much of the same content.

Speaking about the story, Katherine Heigl previously that it's "just the most beautiful story of friendship. It felt really poignant and relatable and honest and fun."

It was created by Maggie Friedman, and is already proving a huge hit with viewers - having made it into the Netflix top 20 in the UK in its first week.

There are 10 episodes of Firefly Lane. Picture: Netflix

Speaking to Collider about the show, Maggie said: "My goal that I'm hoping that if somebody is watching at home and they get to the end of the episode, they want to roll through to the next one. I wanted to end each episode with a question where you want to come back to the next episode and see what the answer is. And those were fun.

"They were really fun to construct in the writers' room. But it was a challenge because it's like a puzzle, putting all of the different time periods together and making them fit and making sure that the themes kind of resonate across the eras. It was hard."

