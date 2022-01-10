How many episodes of Stay Close are there on Netflix?

By Polly Foreman

Stay Close episodes: find out how many episodes are available to watch on Netflix.

If you're just getting started on Netflix series Stay Close, you can bet it's about to become your new TV obsession.

The thriller series tells the story of four people who are all concealing secrets from those close to them, and are seemingly connected to a series of murders that took place many years ago.

It is based on the novel of the same name by Harlen Cobanm, and stars Richard Armitage, Cush Jumbo, James Nesbitt and Sarah Parish.

Here's your need-to-know on how many episodes there are in the series?

Stay Close is streaming on Netflix now. Picture: Netflix

How many episodes are there in Stay Close?

There are eight episodes in total, which are all available to stream on Netflix now.

What is Stay Close about?

In the series, James Nesbitt plays detective Michael Broome, who has been obsessed with an unsolved murder case for 20 years.

However, 17 years after the case was deemed as unsolvable, a new body part is found in town, which Broome believes is connected.

He then restarts the investigation, and meets other local residents who could be connected to the case.

One of these is Harry Sutton (played by Eddie Izzard), who is a legal aid specialising in vulnerable cases.

There are eight episodes of Stay Close on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

Speaking about working with Eddie Izzard, James Nesbitt previously told Netflix: "I’ve known Eddie for a bit but we’d never got to work together.

"We really hit it off. I had a really great time with her. She made me laugh a lot but was also very professional and really detailed.

"I just think the casting has been really quite smart on this show. That’s something I won’t forget, working with Eddie. She was extremely funny."