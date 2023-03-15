How much are the Married at First Sight Australia stars paid?

Are the MAFS Australia cast paid? Here's what we know... Picture: Channel Nine/E4

By Naomi Bartram

Do the Married at First Sight Australia couples get paid? Here's what we know about the contestants...

Married At First Sight Australia 2023 is back and we are already completely hooked on the drama.

First there was the news Dan Hunjas is now in a relationship with one of his wedding guests, and then Harrison Boon claimed Bronte Schofield had tried to ‘fake’ their relationship.

But as we sit back and watch all the on and off-screen storylines play out, many fans have been wondering whether the contestants are paid for taking part.

So, do the MAFS stars get paid and how much do they earn? Find out everything…

Here's how much MAFS Australia stars are paid. Picture: Channel Nine/E4

Do the Married at First Sight Australia couples get paid?

Yes, the MAFS Australia contestants do get a daily wage paid for their participation.

Former contestant Nasser Sultan, who starred on the 2019 season, previously told Now to Love: "You get $150 for the day, that's it.

“But on top of that, you have to pay expenses - your living expenses with the woman that you marry.

"It's not $150 clear. You still have to pay rent if you're renting, you've gotta pay your rego and it's 12 hour filming days."

For those who have full-time jobs, they will have to take time off, unpaid holiday or even quit altogether.

The MAFS Australia cast get paid for their time on the show. Picture: Channel Nine/E4

This means they aren’t receiving a monthly wage but still have to continue paying their bills.

Nasser also claimed that none of the contestants' groceries were covered, but some couples received more money depending on how much filming they did.

"Sarah [Roza] and a few others, like Davina [Rankin], got more money," he added. "They got $50 more a day. Basically, the more you did for the show, the more you got."

There is also no prize for making it all the way to the end or staying married, with Jessika Power claiming she actually lost money.

After starring in the 2020 MAFS Australia season, she said:"You’re living off like 150 bucks a day so I think that was it as well."

She added: "To be fair, Mick wanted to go for a really long time...He wanted to go back to his farm, back to his animals and he wanted to just go back to work.

"He lost a lot of money being there, we all did actually. We didn’t earn a lot of money doing the show at all.

“And you also can’t work until the show finishes airing, and you’ve done all your publicity and that’s like a month. Probably about a six-seven month process [overall]."