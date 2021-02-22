How much money do they make on Below Deck Mediterranean?

The Below Deck Med cast often get huge tips. Picture: Bravo

How much do the Below Deck Med cast get paid and what are their wages? Here's what we know...

Below Deck Med is about to become our new favourite reality show, taking the place of Married at First Sight Australia.

Season one - which was originally broadcast on Bravo back in 2016 - follows eight staff on board a luxury yacht in Greece, led by Captain Mark.

Not only do they have to please a string of rich charter guests staying at the Ionian Princess, but they also have to balance living in very close quarters to one another.

And while we see the cast of the show take home some very hefty tips during the season, exactly how much money do they make? Here’s what we know…

How much money do they make on Below Deck Med?

According to Refinery29, the cast of Below Deck can take home quite a big sum of money at the end of the season.

On a large yacht, a chief stewardess could make around $5,500 to $6,000 (£4,200) per month, while a second and third stewardess will make an average of $5,000 (£3,500).

The bosun would also make around $5,000 (£3,500) a month, with their deckhands usually earning a bit less at $3,500-$4,500 (£3,200).

As for the chef, in this case Ben Robinson, he could make between $7,000-$10,000 (£7,100) a month, depending on experience.

The Below Deck Med cast take home a lot of money at the end of the season. Picture: Bravo

Unsurprisingly, the Captain of a superyacht can earn between $150,000 to $210,000 (£150,000) a year.

But this doesn’t include the tips the crew also get from their very wealthy charter guests.

On previous seasons of Below Deck, the crew can make up to $15,000 (£10,500) per person in tips for about six weeks of work, which is on top of their salary.

This means that in total, a third stew could come away from a season with a whopping $22,500 (£16,000) for just six weeks work.

Kate Chastain, who was the Chief Stew on the original Below Deck, told Entertainment Tonight: "On a yacht of that size, [a good tip] would be $5,000 a person, for seven days of work.

Captain Mark from Below Deck will earn a lot of money during the season. Picture: Bravo

“Five grand a crew member, usually. Our charters are a little bit shorter, just so we can make the show, [but] everything else is exactly the same.”

If that wasn’t enough, the stars of the show also get a small fee for appearing on Below Deck, but the exact number isn’t known.

Producer Mark Cronin previously said: “In general [their] salaries are in line with what they would make anyway as a yachty.

"The contract between the cast and me is: 'Please make us a great show that people will love — and please be fair in portraying who we are and what we do.'"