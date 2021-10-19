How old is Love in You season 3?





Love Quinn age: how old is the You season 3 character and what age is the actress who plays her?

Twisted serial killing couple Love Quinn and Joe Goldberg have officially returned for You season 3, and the new series is just as wild as we knew it would be.

The third instalment of the Netflix show sees the newlywed pair adjust to life as parents in a California suburb and, as expected, it doesn't go particularly smoothly...

One of the storylines sees Love (played by Victoria Pedretti) become embroiled in a romance with her teenage neighbour Theo Engler (Dylan Arnold), and many viewers may be wondering how old the character is.

Here's what we know...



How old is Love Quinn?

The age difference between Love and 19-year-old Theo is mentioned a few times in the show, with one scene showing Theo stand outside with a boom box to reminisce rom coms of 'her day', to which Love says: 'I'm not that old'.

Love's exact age is never stated, but it is known she is in her mid-late twenties.

It is thought that she is younger than Joe, but older than Guinevere Beck, his first obsession. She therefore could be around 27 years old.

How old is Victoria Pedretti?

Victoria, who plays Love, was born in March 1995, making her 26 years old.

Interestingly, in real life, Victoria is younger than Theo actor Dylan Arnold, who is 27.

**Spoilers for You season 3 ahead**



If you've polished off all 10 episodes of the series, you'll know that Love had a grizzly end after being murdered by Joe.

Victoria recently revealed that she was 'prepared' for her character's demise from the start, saying: "I'm pretty sure we had an understanding about how Love's story was going to end before I even signed on to the show, so I've been prepared."

And when asked by Newsweek whether she'd like to do a Candace and return to the show, she added: "Hell yeah. I love my job and I love the people that I've met and had the pleasure of working with through this. I wouldn't pass up the opportunity to come back."