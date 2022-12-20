The Grinch movie fans spot glaring blunder in iconic scene

"I've watched the Grinch so many times and never noticed this". Picture: Alamy

Jim Carrey was totally transformed for the famous role but movie makers made an error in one famous scene.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas is a holiday classic, but one observant viewer spotted a glaringly obvious blunder in the movie that's gone unnoticed for years.

The festive favourite, which stars Jim Carrey as the cantankerous, Christmas-hating creature, made a serious slip up in the costume department which has been spotted by someone on social media.

Shocking people online with the continuity mistake in make-up, the eagle-eyed fan revealed how the Grinch's eyes change colour in one of the most iconic scenes.

As the furry green monster wreaks havoc in the usually cheery village of Whoville, his famous yellow irises turn brown.

The Tik Tok user, who goes by @redcobweb, shared a clip of the moment on the app, writing: "Every time I watch the Grinch I notice this one little mistake they made whether they forgot to either put his contacts in or to edit them in afterwards."

"So just Jim Carrey’s brown eyes are just there. And in the next scene, they’re back to that."

Christmas movie lovers all over the internet went wild at the revelation, with many revealing they knew something was off about that moment but couldn't put their finger on why.

A viewer called out the costume blunder on Tik Tok. Picture: Alamy

"JUST SCREAMED I NEVER SAW THIS AHAHAH," said one fan.

"No wonder he looks so different in that scene I can never understand why… now I know," added a second.

A third exclaimed: "That’s surprisingly scary without the contacts."

While a fourth posted: "I fixated on this movie as a kid, I can't believe I never notice that until now haha."

The classic Christmas film stars Jim Carrey as the grumpy Grinch. Picture: Alamy

The post has been liked almost 500,000 proving people love to spot a movie mistake, but some jumped to Jim Carrey's defence and claimed he found the amber lenses uncomfortable to wear.

One Tik Tok user said: "They were these massive contacts that he had to put in, to the point they hired an interrogation specialist to help him cope with the discomfort."

Others backed up the theory, explaining he might have just needed a break from his fake eyeballs.

"He had major issues with contacts and costume during filming," wrote one Grinch fan.

While another said: "I read somewhere that those contacts were extremely painful or him to wear and the grinch costume itself caused him some claustrophobia."

