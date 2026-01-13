How to watch 'Heated Rivalry' in the UK - schedule release and streaming info revealed

13 January 2026, 11:25

Heated Rivalry cast
Heated Rivalry has suddenly become one of the most talked-about series of 2026. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Heated Rivalry follows the dynamic story of ice hockey stars Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov. On everyone's must-watch list, here's where and when you can watch it.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Heated Rivalry has suddenly become one of the most talked-about TV series of 2026 and we're not even half way through January yet.

The new love drama, which blends the themes of sporting rivalry, forbidden love and emotional depth, has captivated fans and critics alike and everyone is desperate to watch it. So how can you watch Heated Rivalry in the UK?

Based on Rachel Reid’s bestselling novels, the story follows ice hockey stars Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov (played by Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie) who are fierce competitors on the ice and secret lovers off it.

More than just a sports drama, the series explores desire, secrecy and the challenge of being openly gay in a high-profile, hyper-masculine world.

Originally produced by Crave in Canada before being picked up by HBO Max in the US, Heated Rivalry has been praised for its honest portrayal of queer relationships and for normalising gay love stories in spaces that rarely show them.

Based on Rachel Reid’s bestselling novels, Heated Rivalry follows ice hockey stars Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov.
Based on Rachel Reid’s bestselling novels, Heated Rivalry follows ice hockey stars Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov. Picture: Sky

How to watch Heated Rivalry in the UK

It's the TV show everyone is talking about and for those of us in the UK, it's your turn to finally tune in.

UK viewers can watch Heated Rivalry from 10 January on Sky Atlantic, with new episodes airing weekly. The first two instalments debuted as a double bill at 9pm.

The full Heated Rivalry season, which consists of six episodes, is also available on streaming service Now.

Heated Rivalry blends sporting rivalry, forbidden love and emotional depth
Heated Rivalry blends sporting rivalry, forbidden love and emotional depth. Picture: Sky

Will There Be a Season Two of Heated Rivalry?

Fans can breathe easy because Heated Rivalry has already been renewed for two more seasons, with both lead actors confirmed to return.

The news comes as a refreshing change as several LGBTQ+ dramas have been cut short recently. This includes Boots, Netflix’s Olympo, and the medical drama Doctor Odyssey.

Season one of Heated Rivalry stayed remarkably true to its source material — Rachel Reid’s novel of the same name — often lifting dialogue directly from the page.

The upcoming second season is expected to draw from Reid’s sequel, The Long Game, although the show's creator Jacob Tierney admits it’s too early to confirm specifics, as writing hasn’t yet begun.

READ MORE:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Love Island All Stars has finally resumed production after its launch was cancelled due to raging wildfires near the South African villa (pictured)

When does Love Island All Stars start? Filming resumes as wild fires delay launch

Love Island

Maura Higgins has cemeted herself among Hollywood A-List as she stunned on the red carpet last night (11 January)

Maura Higgins stuns at the Golden Globes alongside JLo, Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez and more
People We Meet On Vacation is Netflix's hottest new movie

Here’s the People We Meet On Vacation cast and why you recognise them

Netflix

Bradley Cooper has finally weighed in on the ongoing rumors about his changing appearance.

Bradley Cooper finally breaks silence on plastic surgery rumours

Former One Direction bandmates Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson have been spotted filming together for the first time in years

One Direction members finally reunite as filming for new Netflix show begins

Love Island All Stars 2026 has already revealed four big bombshells

Love Island All Stars 2026 to drop four early bombshells - here's who they are

Love Island

Trending on Heart

Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow’s 19-year-old son, Moses, has launched his own music career.

Chris Martin's lookalike son Moses, 19, launches singing career with music video 'Promise'

Music

Harry Styles fans are in meltdown as anticipation as posters and a mysterious new website sparking rumours the singer is about to make his long-awaited comeback.

Harry Styles teases new music with cryptic posters as fans prepare for epic comeback

Music

Girls Aloud have continued to honour their bandmate Sarah Harding

Girls Aloud share special update in honour of Sarah Harding

Calum Best has revealed that his mother, Angie, has been diagnosed with cancer.

Calum Best reveals mum Angie has cancer and launches GoFundMe account

The Princess of Wales has marked her 44th birthday with a deeply personal message reflecting on the comfort she has found in nature throughout her cancer treatment

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton shares very personal 44th birthday message

Brooklyn Beckham and his parents Victoria and David haven't been seen together for more than a year

Why has Brooklyn Beckham fallen out with his parents?

Leona Lewis marked the end of her debut Las Vegas residency with a moment she says she’ll “never forget”, performing alongside her three-year-old daughter, Carmel.

Leona Lewis will 'never forget this moment' as she brings daughter on stage in Las Vegas

Music

Jennifer Garner has spoken candidly about her divorce from Ben Affleck, a topic she rarely addresses publicly.

Jennifer Garner makes rare admission about 'hard' Ben Affleck divorce

Love Island All Stars has confirmed their first twist of the series

Love Island All Stars 2026 reveals first twist of the series

Love Island

Fans are already asking questions about Clarkson's Farm series six.

Clarkson’s Farm series 6: Filming, cast and release date rumours revealed

Brooklyn Beckham lives in Los Angeles with his wife

Brooklyn Beckham facts: Age, job, wife and why he changed his name

The Traitors super fans have come up with a strong theory

The Traitors fans discover strong theory which reveals exactly who gets murdered next

The Traitors

The Brits Week schedule has been revealed

Brits Week 26 for War Child lineup, dates and venues revealed

Events

The Traitors introduced a secret traitor to this year's series

The Traitors family tree theory has exploded - are the entire cast connected?

The Traitors

What happened between Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz?

Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz 'feud' explained

The Traitors revealed Fiona as the secret traitor for 2026

Who is The Traitors 2026 contestant Fiona Hughes? Age, where she's from, job and game strategy revealed

The Traitors