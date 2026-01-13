How to watch 'Heated Rivalry' in the UK - schedule release and streaming info revealed

Heated Rivalry has suddenly become one of the most talked-about series of 2026. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Heated Rivalry follows the dynamic story of ice hockey stars Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov. On everyone's must-watch list, here's where and when you can watch it.

Heated Rivalry has suddenly become one of the most talked-about TV series of 2026 and we're not even half way through January yet.

The new love drama, which blends the themes of sporting rivalry, forbidden love and emotional depth, has captivated fans and critics alike and everyone is desperate to watch it. So how can you watch Heated Rivalry in the UK?

Based on Rachel Reid’s bestselling novels, the story follows ice hockey stars Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov (played by Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie) who are fierce competitors on the ice and secret lovers off it.

More than just a sports drama, the series explores desire, secrecy and the challenge of being openly gay in a high-profile, hyper-masculine world.

Originally produced by Crave in Canada before being picked up by HBO Max in the US, Heated Rivalry has been praised for its honest portrayal of queer relationships and for normalising gay love stories in spaces that rarely show them.

Based on Rachel Reid’s bestselling novels, Heated Rivalry follows ice hockey stars Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov. Picture: Sky

How to watch Heated Rivalry in the UK

It's the TV show everyone is talking about and for those of us in the UK, it's your turn to finally tune in.

UK viewers can watch Heated Rivalry from 10 January on Sky Atlantic, with new episodes airing weekly. The first two instalments debuted as a double bill at 9pm.

The full Heated Rivalry season, which consists of six episodes, is also available on streaming service Now.

Heated Rivalry blends sporting rivalry, forbidden love and emotional depth. Picture: Sky

Will There Be a Season Two of Heated Rivalry?

Fans can breathe easy because Heated Rivalry has already been renewed for two more seasons, with both lead actors confirmed to return.

The news comes as a refreshing change as several LGBTQ+ dramas have been cut short recently. This includes Boots, Netflix’s Olympo, and the medical drama Doctor Odyssey.

Season one of Heated Rivalry stayed remarkably true to its source material — Rachel Reid’s novel of the same name — often lifting dialogue directly from the page.

The upcoming second season is expected to draw from Reid’s sequel, The Long Game, although the show's creator Jacob Tierney admits it’s too early to confirm specifics, as writing hasn’t yet begun.

