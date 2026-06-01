Idris Elba makes shocking revelation about James Bond role after years of speculation

1 June 2026, 17:11

For more than a decade, Idris Elba's name has been repeatedly linked to one of cinema's most coveted roles.
For more than a decade, Idris Elba's name has been repeatedly linked to one of cinema's most coveted roles. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

The actor has finally addressed speculation linking him to the iconic 007 role as casting gets underway for the next James Bond film.

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For more than a decade, Idris Elba's name has been repeatedly linked to one of cinema's most coveted roles.

But in a new interview with the 53-year-old actor, Idris has admitted he was never actually in contention to become the next James Bond.

Speaking at the Los Angeles premiere of his latest film, Masters of the Universe, the star addressed the long-running rumours that have followed him throughout much of Daniel Craig's tenure as 007.

Asked by PEOPLE how he felt about continued speculation surrounding the future Bond reboot, Elba dismissed the idea that he was ever among the frontrunners.

Idris Elba has admitted he was never actually in contention to become the next James Bond.
Idris Elba has admitted he was never actually in contention to become the next James Bond. Picture: Getty

“My name's not getting thrown out, no way,” Elba replied. “They're going younger. And I wish them all the luck of the world. I can't wait — it's going to be amazing.”

He went even further, adding: “I'm honestly not in the race ever. I wasn't in the race in the first place.”

The comments may come as a surprise to Bond fans, many of whom have championed Idris for the role for years.

His name first became associated with the franchise long before Craig's final appearance as the British spy in 2021's No Time To Die.

Interest intensified in 2014 when a leaked email from Sony Pictures executive Amy Pascal suggested she believed "Idris should be the next Bond."

Despite the persistent rumours, Elba has previously acknowledged that while the speculation was flattering, it also carried a darker side.

Idris Elba's name first became associated with the franchise long before Craig's final appearance as the British spy in 2021's No Time To Die.
Idris Elba's name first became associated with the franchise long before Craig's final appearance as the British spy in 2021's No Time To Die. Picture: Getty

During an appearance on the Smartless podcast in 2023, hosted by Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes, the actor reflected on the impact of the discussion surrounding his potential casting.

At the time, he said he felt "super complimented" by the widespread support for the idea.

“We’re all actors and we understand that that role is one of those sort of coveted types. It’s like being named Sexiest Man [Alive]," he said, referencing PEOPLE's annual honour, which he received in 2018.

"But being asked to be James Bond was like, 'Okay, you've sort of reached the pinnacle,'" Elba continued.

He explained that much of the public reaction was positive, but some responses left him disillusioned."

Essentially, it was a huge compliment that every corner of the world — except for some corners, which we will not talk about — were really happy about the idea that I could be considered," he added.

Callum Turner has emerged as the bookmakers' favourite to succeed Daniel Craig.
Callum Turner has emerged as the bookmakers' favourite to succeed Daniel Craig. Picture: Getty

"Those that weren't happy about the idea made the whole thing disgusting and off-putting, because it became about race. It became about nonsense, and I got the brunt of it."

The Bond franchise has a long history, with Daniel Craig following a distinguished line of actors to portray the British secret agent, including Sean Connery, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton and Pierce Brosnan.

While Elba may be ruling himself out, speculation over who will inherit the licence to kill has only intensified in recent months.

The search for the next Bond officially got underway earlier this year, with Amazon MGM Studios confirming auditions are now taking place for the actor who will lead the franchise into its next era.

Harris Dickinson is the bookies' second favourite to play James Bond at 3/1.
Harris Dickinson is the bookies' second favourite to play James Bond at 3/1. Picture: Getty

In a statement, the studio said: “The search for the next James Bond is underway. While we don’t plan to comment on specific details during the casting process, we’re excited to share more news with 007 fans as soon as the time is right.”

The project already has a heavyweight creative team attached, with Dune director Denis Villeneuve set to direct and Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight writing the screenplay.

According to current OddsChecker odds, Callum Turner has emerged as the bookmakers' favourite to succeed Daniel Craig.

The actor, who recently married pop superstar Dua Lipa, is currently priced at 6/5 amid reports that producers are seeking a younger actor capable of carrying the franchise across multiple films.

Close behind is Harris Dickinson at 3/1. The British actor, who starred opposite Nicole Kidman in 2024 thriller Babygirl, previously admitted he would be open to the role: “I mean, listen, man, you'd be a fool to not entertain that role,” he told Total Film magazine in 2023.

Australian star Jacob Elordi is another name frequently linked to the role and currently sits at 5/1 in the betting markets.
Australian star Jacob Elordi is another name frequently linked to the role and currently sits at 5/1 in the betting markets. Picture: Getty

"I'm loving seeing the development of James Bond and seeing how it changes over the years. I think Daniel Craig was such a good Bond that I'd almost be quite frightened to try. Who knows what they're doing with Bond? I'm intrigued.”

Australian star Jacob Elordi is another name frequently linked to the role and currently sits at 5/1 in the betting markets.

Jack O'Connell follows at 8/1, while long-time fan favourite Aaron Taylor-Johnson remains firmly in contention at 9/1 after years of speculation connecting him to the franchise.

Other actors reportedly under consideration include Theo James, Damson Idris, Jonathan Bailey, Josh O'Connor and Henry Cavill, who famously came close to landing Bond before Craig was cast in 2005.

Could Jack Black be the next James Bond? 👀

Not everyone linked to the role is convinced by the rumours, however. James Norton, another perennial Bond contender, recently laughed off suggestions that he was in serious contention.

“Whoever is deciding on these odds needs to get a new job,” he joked while attending the BAFTA TV Awards.“It's so weird and bemusing.”

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