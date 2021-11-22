Who is favourite to win I'm A Celeb 2021? Latest betting odds and predictions
22 November 2021, 11:14
I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! odds: the latest betting odds on who will be crowned winner of the ITV show.
I'm A Celeb 2021 kicked off on Sunday November 21, and we're already wondering who's odds on to be crowned winner of the ITV series.
Celebs including Richard Madeley, Frankie Bridge, David Ginola, and Danny Miller are taking part in this year's show, which is once again being filmed in Gwrych Castle in Wales.
The series may have only just begun, but the bookies have already predicted who could be crowned winner.
Here's the full list of odds:
Who is favourite to win I'm A Celeb 2021?
Currently, David Ginola and Frankie Bridge are joint favourites to win the show.
Betfair spokesman Sam Rosbottom said: “David Ginola won a whole new legion of fans beyond football in last night's opening show, with a flurry of bets making him joint 7/2 favourite alongside Frankie Bridge, who excelled in her trial against Richard Madeley. Danny Miller is still 4/1 second favourite despite his open fearfulness, while Richard Madeley sits joint fourth 9/1 favourite with Louise Minchin."
The full list of odds are below:
- David Ginola: 7/2
- Frankie Bridge: 7/2
- Danny Miller: 4/1
- Simon Gregson: 7/1
- Richard Madeley: 9/1
- Louise Minchin: 9/1
- Kadeena Cox: 14/1
- Adam Woodyatt: 14/1
- Naughty Boy: 16/1
- Matty Lee: 18/1
- Snoochie Shy: 18/1
- Arlene Phillips: 60/1