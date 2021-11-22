Who is favourite to win I'm A Celeb 2021? Latest betting odds and predictions

22 November 2021, 11:14

Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! odds: the latest betting odds on who will be crowned winner of the ITV show.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

I'm A Celeb 2021 kicked off on Sunday November 21, and we're already wondering who's odds on to be crowned winner of the ITV series.

Celebs including Richard Madeley, Frankie Bridge, David Ginola, and Danny Miller are taking part in this year's show, which is once again being filmed in Gwrych Castle in Wales.

The series may have only just begun, but the bookies have already predicted who could be crowned winner.

Here's the full list of odds:

I'm A Celeb 2021 is officially here
I'm A Celeb 2021 is officially here. Picture: Shutterstock

Who is favourite to win I'm A Celeb 2021?

Currently, David Ginola and Frankie Bridge are joint favourites to win the show.

Betfair spokesman Sam Rosbottom said: “David Ginola won a whole new legion of fans beyond football in last night's opening show, with a flurry of bets making him joint 7/2 favourite alongside Frankie Bridge, who excelled in her trial against Richard Madeley. Danny Miller is still 4/1 second favourite despite his open fearfulness, while Richard Madeley sits joint fourth 9/1 favourite with Louise Minchin."

David Ginola is one of the early favourites to win I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!
David Ginola is one of the early favourites to win I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Picture: Shutterstock
Frankie Bridge is joint favourite to win
Frankie Bridge is joint favourite to win. Picture: Shutterstock

The full list of odds are below:

  • David Ginola: 7/2
  • Frankie Bridge: 7/2
  • Danny Miller: 4/1
  • Simon Gregson: 7/1
  • Richard Madeley: 9/1
  • Louise Minchin: 9/1
  • Kadeena Cox: 14/1
  • Adam Woodyatt: 14/1
  • Naughty Boy: 16/1
  • Matty Lee: 18/1
  • Snoochie Shy: 18/1
  • Arlene Phillips: 60/1

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

David Ginola's net worth revealed

David Ginola net worth: How much is the I'm A Celebrity star worth?

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from & Other Stories

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her mini dress from & Other Stories

Celebrities

Jake Edwards has a new girlfriend after MAFS

Married at First Sight Australia’s Jake Edwards goes official with new girlfriend
Danny Miller will be leaving his partner and their newborn baby at home as he heads into the castle in North Wales

When was Danny Miller's son born and how long after did he go on I'm A Celebrity?
Naughty Boy is appearing on I'm A Celeb 2021

What is Naughty Boy's real name?

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Planning a spa getaway? Here are some of the UK's best destinations...

The best winter spa breaks in the UK for your next staycation

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon shared the sweet video to Instagram

Stacey Solomon shares sweet photo of sons cuddling baby Rose in bed

Celebrities

The best Black Friday aftershave deals

Best Black Friday aftershave deals 2021: From Calvin Klein to Diesel

Shopping

The best bedding to buy on Black Friday 2021

Best Black Friday deals on bedding: From duvet sets to memory foam mattresses and toppers

Lifestyle

The best laptop Black Friday deals for 2021

Black Friday laptop deals 2021: From HUAWEI to Apple

Lifestyle

Deals on TVs for Black Friday 2021

Best Black Friday TV deals 2021: From LG and Sony to Samsung and Panasonic

Lifestyle

Everything you need to know about Arlene Phillips as she enters the I'm A Celebrity castle

Who is Arlene Phillips, how old is she, is she married and why did she leave Strictly Come Dancing?

Celebrities

The best Black Friday perfume deals

Best Black Friday perfume deals 2021: From Calvin Klein to Boss

Shopping

Richard Madeley is facing the I’m a Celebrity 2021 castle

I’m A Celebrity 2021 Richard Madeley: Wife, children and net worth revealed
Naughty Boy appeared on Deal or No Deal in 2007

Naughty Boy won £44,000 on Deal or No Deal before he was famous
Aaron Dingle has been on Emmerdale since 2008

Who does Danny Miller play in Emmerdale and why is he leaving?
Frankie Bridge was just 11 years old when she joined seven others to form S Club Juniors

Frankie Bridge's S Club Junior days unveiled in early career throwback

Celebrities

Who is Kadeena Cox?

Who is Kadeena Cox? I'm A Celeb star's age, career, and partner revealed
Louise Minchin is a contestant on I'm A Celeb

Who is Louise Minchin? I'm A Celeb star's age, husband and career revealed

Celebrities