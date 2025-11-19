I'm A Celeb 2025's late arrivals revealed – and when they will enter camp

Two fresh faces are set to arrive in the jungle this week.

Two fresh faces will arrive in Australia this week. Picture: ITV

By Claire Blackmore

I'm A Celebrity's 2025 campmates will welcome two new stars this week – so who is entering the jungle and when?

I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! 2025 already has viewers hooked as the star-studded cast have experienced a dramatic first few days in the Australian rainforest.

Fans can't get enough of this year's campmates, including rapper Aitch, YouTuber Angry Ginge and comic Ruby Wax, who have tackled a handful of fearsome Bushtucker Trails between them with impressive results.

While some of the famous faces are taking jungle life in their stride, tensions are beginning to brew between others, so it seems a good time for ITV to drop two newcomers into the mix.

But which famous faces have jetted Down Under to add a new dynamic to the I'm A Celebrity troop? Here's everything you need to know about the late arrivals – and when they'll land in camp.

Ant and Dec are back to host the 25th series of I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

Who are the I’m A Celebrity 2025 late arrivals?

The latest cast members heading into the jungle are set to add a touch of glamour to the show – here's the lowdown on the two additional campmates arriving this week.

Vogue Williams

Vogue Williams admitted she's worried about leaving her kids. Picture: Alamy

Model, presenter, DJ and podcaster Vogue Williams is set to enter the jungle for the 25th series of the ITV show.

The Irish star, 40, is married to former I'm A Celeb campmate Spencer Matthews after the pair met on reality show The Jump.

She shares three children – Theodore, six, Gigi, four, and Otto, three – with the ex-Made In Chelsea actor.

The My Therapist Ghosted Me host first shot to fame in 2010 on reality show Fade Street, based in Ireland, and has continued to build a name for herself ever since.

In recent years, Vogue has appeared on Dancing with the Stars, Gladiators and Bear Grylls’ Mission Survive, and has presented a string of documentaries.

Speaking of her latest Australian adventure, she said: "I would not mind causing a bit of mischief, a bit like Traitors vibes. I don’t want to annoy anyone, but I think I am very much willing to go along with the game."

And while she's not worried about facing snakes and spiders in Bushtucker Trials, she is concerned about leaving her children before the festive period.

Vogue added: "My only real worry is missing the kids and missing Spencer and missing my family. I have done all my Christmas shopping."

Tom Read Wilson

Tom Read Wilson is looking forward to meeting rapper Aitch. Picture: Alamy

British actor and singer Tom Read Wilson will be joining Vogue in the star-studded camp for this year's ITV series.

The TV personality, 39, is best known for appearing on Celebs Go Dating as the lyrically-talented receptionist, charming guests in the London office alongside famous therapist Paul C Brunson.

He also hosts a podcast called Tom Read Wilson has words with.., in which he explores language, from accents to everyday slang.

Tom admitted to being scared of entering the rainforest but is excited to spend time with his 2025 co-stars.

He told The Mirror: "I am terrified. I do not think I have ever been quite so frightened."

Speaking of British rapper Aitch, he confessed he found him "fascinating" and can't wait to delve deeper into his lyrics.

"I know that he is very bendy with words, which I adore," explained Tom.

"I love new coinings. It is the reason I am mad about Shakespeare, is all the endless coinings and the sense of play with lexicon. And he has got that in spades. I know he has. And I also really think of rap as modern poetry. I wish I could do it."

The pair will join their I'm A Celeb campmates on Thursday night. Picture: ITV

When will the I’m A Celebrity 2025 new arrivals enter camp?

According to TV insiders, Vogue Williams and Tom Read Wilson are already in Australia and will arrive in camp this week.

It's thought the pair will make their dramatic entrance on 20th November during Thursday night's episode.