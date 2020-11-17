I'm A Celeb 'in crisis' as crew 'scared to work at night over ghost fears'

Is the I'm A Celeb castle haunted? Picture: ITV/Getty/www.fpnw.co.uk

The production team of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! are reportedly terrified after seeing 'shadowy figures'.

I'm A Celeb is finally back on our screens, with a fresh batch of famous faces battling it out to be crowned King or Queen of the Castle.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity star Shane Richie’s wife reveals ‘secret sign’ to kids from camp

Due to travel restrictions brought in because of the coronavirus pandemic, the show is being filmed in Gwrych Castle, North Wales, rather than the jungle in Australia.

Gwrych Castle is said to be haunted by ghosts. Picture: Getty

While this year's cast and crew don't have to deal with the scary jungle creatures, there may still be a more supernatural fear to contend with...

According to legend, the 200-year-old Gwrych Castle is haunted by ghosts - and crew are reportedly terrified after seeing “shadowy figures” and hearing “horrifying noises”.

Read more: I'm A Celeb to be filmed in 'haunted' castle in North Wales as terrifying photo of 'ghost' emerges

A report by The Sun claims that some crew are refusing to work at night after apparently seeing shadowy faces in the windows of the castle.

I'm A Celeb is being filmed in Wales for the first time ever this year. Picture: ITV

Staff are said to be insisting on moving around in groups once the light fades, which is when most of the filming takes place.

An insider said: “People thought they saw a figure at one of the windows a couple of nights ago — and that spot has been pretty much off limits ever since.”

Another source added: “The place is utterly terrifying at night.

“Several of the crew are completely horror-stricken and don’t want to go up to the castle.

“There are lots of lights on the main sets but there are also many dark areas behind the scenes and some noises are extremely spooky.

“Even staff who don’t believe in that sort of thing are reluctant to go up to some parts that were supposed to be used for running equipment and camera positions.

“If people keep getting scared, bosses are going to have to do something to combat it.”

It was previously reported that a photo taken 10 years ago appears to show a terrifying ghost at the castle window.

A photo taken 10 years ago appears to show a terrifying ghost. Picture: www.fpnw.co.uk

Some people think that the castle is haunted by its previous owner Countess of Dundonald - who is said to be angry that her husband stole valuables from the castle.

NOW READ:

I'm A Celeb's Giovanna Fletcher 'in trouble' as husband Tom reveals secret signal meaning